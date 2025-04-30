Charles Oliveira's manager wants Islam Makhachev to follow the Ilia Topuria route if he moves up to welterweight 

Charles Oliveira's manager Diego Lima is asking for clarity in the lightweight division, which is currently facing a jam. Ilia Topuria is looking for a title shot after he moved up to lightweight from featherweight and Islam Makhachev is still unsure if he wants to go up a weight class or not.

Makhachev's last title defense was in January against Renato Moicano, a last-minute replacement, as Arman Tsarukyan had to pull out due to an injury. The champion defended his belt by submitting Moicano in Los Angeles.

Now, the Dagestani reportedly is waiting for the results of the UFC 315 main event, where Jack Della Madellena faces Belal Muhammad. Lima now believes that if Makhachev moves up a weight class, the UFC should strip him or introduce an interim title to keep the division running.

With Max Holloway now booked against Dustin Poirier for 'The Diamond's' retirement bout and the current lightweight champion's plans uncertain, Oliveira’s team continues to push for immediate action to keep the championship scene alive and competitive.

Oliveira's manager said:

"Then he loses the belt. It's like Topuria. I think the UFC will ask him to choose. If he says, 'I'll fight at 170,' then they have to create an interim belt. You can't put a whole division on hold. Personally, I think it's absurd to hold up an entire division. When an athlete moves up, he either needs to drop his belt or the UFC needs to create an interim."

"When a fighter starts taking too long to decide what he’s going to do, it's time to create an interim. The division must move, man. Fighters work so hard to get to the belt, and when they get there, they want to just sit on it. It shouldn't be like that, man."

Check out Charles Oliveira's manager Diego Lima's comments below:

Ilia Topuria praises Charles Oliveira’s ground game, questions his ability to handle adversity

Charles Oliveira's fight career is nothing less than a vision, with the most submission wins and being one of the most dangerous grapplers in the sport. His fierce ground game and ability to finish submissions have made him a consistent threat in the lightweight division.

Topuria recently shared his thoughts on Oliveira's fighting style, applauding his ground skills along with elite striking. However, he criticized the Brazilian's resilience, saying that the former champion tends to avoid circumstances when faced with real adversity.

Topuria said:

"I like him [Oliveira] of course, he has great ground game [but] his striking is nothing special for me. On the ground, he's dangerous, he has the most submissions in UFC history."

"He's a dangerous guy on the ground but I think he's the kind of guy that when he feels that you are more powerful, he gives up. He gives up fast. I don't think that he is the kind of fighter who finds some adversity and he keeps going, keeps going. No, he gives up. [He's got] 10 losses, 10. It's not 1."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments on Charles Oliveira below:

