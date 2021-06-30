Hot Sauce vs Proper Twelve: Check out BT Sport's swanky new poster for Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 3

BT Sport have come up with the goods once again with an awesome new poster for the trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

At UFC 264 on July 10, Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will finally settle the score between them as they square off for the third time. The bout will go down in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena and will serve as the official main event for the aforementioned pay-per-view.

Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier III awaits

It’s bound to be one of those nights that goes down in UFC history, and with just ten days left to go until fight night, you can feel the anticipation building in the air.

One company that knows how to get fans excited for big fights is BT Sport, and they’ve done so again with the following poster:

🔟 days to go! 💎🇮🇪🔥#UFC264 | July 10 | BT Sport Box Office pic.twitter.com/UnZA3hWUj7 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) June 30, 2021

It goes down the route of incorporating their two previous fights into the poster and, in addition to that, gives us big “Hot Sauce vs. Proper Twelve” vibes.

One thing we’re increasingly eager to see is how both men are able to deal with the trash talk this time around. The whole ordeal was pretty friendly back in January, but now that Conor McGregor has said there’s going to be “no more Mr. Nice Guy,” we have to believe that things are going to heat up a little.

Poirier won’t want to get drawn into all of that chaos again, but if there’s one man who knows how to get under the skin of his opponent, it’s Conor McGregor.

We’re talking about two of the most elite lightweights on the planet today, squaring off. The winner will almost certainly get a shot at Charles Oliveira and the UFC lightweight title. The stakes, as you can imagine, are as high as they have been in an awfully long time, and these gentlemen are well aware of that fact.

BT Sport is bound to produce even more great content between now and July 10, and with that in mind, it’s hard not to get excited about what’s to come with their coverage.

Blazing fast MMA updates, faster than Conor McGregor's left!

Follow our FB page now!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh