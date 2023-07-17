Chelsea Chandler unearths Jon Jones footage to silence Daniel Cormier's mockery; gains unexpected fan support - "DC needs to be humbled" 

Chelsea Chandler's unorthodox reaction to being rocked by Norma Dumont during their clash at the recently concluded UFC Vegas 77 event has become the subject of widespread mockery and viral amusement.

Struggling early on in the featherweight bout, Chandler opted for an unexpected strategy after being caught with a solid punch by Dumont. She abruptly turned and sprinted toward the opposite end of the octagon. This unprecedented display caught the attention of MMA fans, resulting in a flurry of memes and jokes on social media.

The UFC commentary team, including the likes of Daniel Cormier, couldn't contain their laughter. Cormier claimed that he had never witnessed such a peculiar sight within the confines of the octagon.

Chelsea Chandler has now hit back at Cormier for his comments, unearthing the footage of the UFC veteran's devastating knockout loss to Jon Jones in their rematch at UFC 214 (later overturned as no contest by CSAC).

Chandler countered Cormier's remarks on Instagram, writing:

“I’ve never in my life seen anything like this” @dc_mma ….I have... All love DC."

Check out the Instagram post below:

Fans passionately rallied behind Chelsea Chandler, lauding her sharp rebuttal against Cormier. One fan wrote:

"Ran and cried in front of the world after [the loss to Jon Jones]. At least you took the L [loss] on the chin."

Another fan wrote:

"Acting like they've never seen this multiple times in the UFC alone. Can't get started on people faking low blows and eye pokes too."

Yet another fan wrote:

"Lol, he ran like that and forgot when he was talking sh*t. Hopefully, he sees this."

However, there were also some dissenting voices, who claimed that Chandler's actions against Dumont cannot be compared to Cormier. Some fans wrote:

"I think he was referring to turning your back and running away. He still was facing Jon the whole time as he backed up. No reason to be petty, especially against a double champ, Hall of Famer."

"He was hurt off balance, you just ran."

"Cormier looked genuinely off balance from being rocked, you kinda looked like you’d just come out the start gate in a 100m sprint."

Check out some of the best comments below:

[via @chelseachand209 on Instagram]

Chelsea Chandler's coach and partner pens inspiring words after UFC Vegas 77 loss

Chelsea Chandler's longtime coach and partner Victor Galdon penned inspirational words, showcasing his unwavering support for the UFC featherweight contender, following her loss to Norma Dumont at UFC Vegas 77.

Galdon has been in Chandler's corner through thick and thin, and the Cesar Gracie jiu-jitsu black belt views the loss as just a chapter in the 29-year-old's MMA journey. Galdon wrote on Instagram:

"You're in your element and I’m always proud of your hard work and never quit attitude. I got your back until the wheels fall off. You're a superstar and warrior. If you don’t get haters you're not doing it right. You put everything on the line and go for it. Win or learn, I believe in you and this is just a page in the book of your life. On to the next."

Check out the Instagram post below: