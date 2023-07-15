UFC middleweight Paulo Costa is an interesting character, to say the least. Apart from being one of the most entertaining fighters on the roster, he is somewhat of a talented troll. A new video posted to the Brazilian's Instagram shows him doing an intense weight training routine, all the while calling out undefeated UFC fighter Khamzat Chimaev.

Although a UFC 294 clash between Costa and 'Borz' was rumored to be in the works, it never materialized. The Brazilian is scheduled to face Ikram Aliskerov in his next fight at UFC 291.

However, it seems Chimaev is still on Costa's radar. In the hilarious video, 'Borrachinha' can be heard chanting Gourmet Chen Chen, his nickname for Chimaev, over and over, prompting fans to join in on the fun.

Instagram user @rta._.562 opined:

"CHEN CHEN HAS NOTHING ON CHAD COSTA."

Another user, @eduardo776, posted:

"Chimaev has been avoiding costa."

Another user, @moody.bawa, joined in on the hilarity, saying:

"This guy is off his rocker and I absolutely love it 😂😂."

Taken aback by the bizarre video, @killsiya commented:

"Tf did I just watch💀"

A skeptical user @balwin_rg4l_ dismissed the Brazilian's chances against Chimaev, saying:

"Paulo I love you so much man, but with Khamzat it s gonna be like Adesanya, you have no chance , I respect you so much."

Another fan proposed a possible timeline for Costa vs. Chimaev, commenting:

"Abu Dhabi October. Paulo Costa Vs Khamzat Chimaev. Fight that makes sense. 🔥"

A displeased fan, bassam_4334, stated that Paulo Costa is going to lose against Ikram Aliskerov in his next fight:

"You are gonna lose to the guy he already beat, Paulo."

Khamzat Chimaev says "sh*t" Paulo Costa will lose against Ikram Aliskerov

Paulo Costa is scheduled to face Khamzat Chimaev's former opponent Ikram Aliskerov at UFC 291. When 'Borz' fought Aliskerov back in 2019, he quickly dispatched the Russian, scoring a first-round knockout.

However, the Dagestani has since rebounded and is currently on a six-fight win streak, with his latest win coming in his promotional debut via a first-round knockout against Phil Hawes at UFC 288.

The Chechen-born Swede, however, thinks 'Borrachinha' is a "sh*t" fighter and will lose against the Dagestani at UFC 291. Speaking about the match-up on his YouTube channel, Chimaev said:

"Paulo has spoken a lot of sh*t about me. That guy, I want to smash him. I want to kill this guy...and he wants to fight with the other guy. The guy, I fought him a long time before... I won against that guy. I think the guy [Ikram Aliskerov] will beat him, as well. Paulo is not good. He is sh*t. He just talks too much."

Catch Khamzat Chimaev's comments on Paulo Costa below: