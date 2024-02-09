Chuck Liddell names his dream UFC 300 main event - it's not Conor McGregor or Israel Adesanya

While most of the UFC 300 rumor mill surrounds the potential return of Conor McGregor and Israel Adesanya, promotional Legend Chuck Liddell hopes to see another superstar headline the historic pay-per-view.

During a recent media interaction, the former light heavyweight champion picked the reigning 205-pound kingpin Alex Pereira as his dream fighter to headline the event. He said:

"Alex Pereira [and] whoever they put against him... I'd love to see it. I'm a big fan of his."

Catch Chuck Liddell's comments below:

Pereira is linked to multiple potential matchups at UFC 300. While there is speculation about him facing Adesanya at light heavyweight, there are also rumblings about him potentially taking on interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall.

Adding fuel to the fire, Aspinall recently posted a story on Instagram, hinting that he might travel to Las Vegas during UFC 300. Furthermore, his post also had a stone face emoji in an obvious call out to 'Poatan'.

However, during an interview with TheMacLife, the Brazilian brushed off the possibility of an immediate move to heavyweight, claiming it would need meticulous preparation.

Biggest fights announced for UFC 300 so far

One of the most anticipated fights at UFC 300 is the BMF title matchup between Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway. Both men are known for their striking, which makes for an explosive matchup.

Gaethje is coming off a KO win over Dustin Poirier, while Holloway finished Chan Sung Jung in his last outing.

Another fight announced for the event is the women's strawweight title fight between Zhang Weili and Yan Xiaonan.

Weili is a two-time 115-pound champion and currently holds the second spot in the women's pound-for-pound rankings. Meanwhile, Xiaonan's most recent win came against former champion Jessica Andrade.

A lightweight bout between Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan, and a light heavyweight fight between Jiri Prochazka and Aleksandar Rakic have also been announced for the event. Both fights have massive stakes and could produce the next No.1 contender in their respective divisions.

UFC 300 also features Kayla Harrison's UFC debut, Aljamain Sterling's featherweight debut, promotional veterans Jim Miller and Bobby Green facing off, and the return of Bo Nickal.