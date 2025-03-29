Cinematographer thanks Jon Jones for making him "better creator" as he shoots for 'Bones': "Lot of movements and quick turnarounds but it's worth it"

Jon Jones' cinematographer claimed he's become a "better creator" by working with the UFC heavyweight champion.

Over the past year, a cinematographer with the Instagram handle, @alphavision.media has shared moments of Jones' UFC fighting career and other combat sports ventures.

The digital content creator recently posted on his Instagram story saying this about his experience working with 'Bones:

"It's incredible, truly blessed to be able to shoot for and call @JonnyBones a friend. It's a lot of movement and quick turnarounds but it's worth it, it's made me a better creator."

Jones' cinematographer's Instagram post

@alphavision.media, also known as 'Romo,' recently captured footage of the Dirty Boxing Championship 1 event. Jon Jones was in attendance because he's a part-owner of the promotion alongside Mike Perry.

In the main event, Yoel Romero secured a third-round knockout against Ras Hylton. Other UFC veterans on the fight card were Andrei Arlovski, Mike Breeden, Zac Pauga, and Maurice Greene.

Dirty Boxing previously held a private event to test the format, featuring Romero winning by knockout in the main event.

Latest update on potential heavyweight unification bout between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall

In November 2024, Jon Jones defended his UFC heavyweight title for the first time by defeating Stipe Miocic.

'Bones' already had another challenger waiting, as Tom Aspinall captured and defended the division's interim title.

Jones vs. Aspinall is undoubtedly one of the most desired fights that the UFC could book. The highly anticipated matchup has been delayed due to Jones negotiating for more money.

Earlier this week, Aspinall appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show and provided an update about the heavyweight unification bout.

Aspinall revealed he had a positive meeting with the UFC Chief Business Officer, Hunter Campbell, and now understands the promotion's plans for him.

Although a date hasn't been announced, Aspinall remains confident he will challenge Jones for the undisputed world title later this year.

Aspinall won the interim title with a first-round knockout against Sergei Pavlovich in November 2023. He later defended the strap with a first-round knockout against Curtis Blaydes in July 2024.

Check out the portion of Tom Aspinall's update below:

