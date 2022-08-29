"You didn't let me talk!" - Coach Javier Mendez recalls working their first corner together with Khabib Nurmagomedov

Fans have recently been treated to a video documenting Khabib Nurmagomedov's journey from being a fighter to a coach. Nurmagomedov's longtime coach Javier Mendez also detailed the former UFC lightweight king's growth as a coach in the video.

Mendez cited the example of Nurmagomedov working his first corner alongside him. According to the AKA head coach, 'The Eagle' spoke constantly and did not let him get a single word in, throughout the bout.

However, Nurmagomedov seriously considered the feedback provided by Mendez and returned as an improved coach in their next outing. Mendez said:

"We work the first corner together. And we go in there and he's like, 'Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah'. And I didn't get a word in. I didn't get one word in. And after the fight he goes, 'Coach, how did I do?' I go, 'Well, you did okay, except you didn't let me talk. I didn't get to say anything'. He goes, 'Oh sorry!' So the next time around he goes, 'Okay coach, your turn'. So he learned, and I'm like so happy that he understands, he's picking up these things. And little by little he's becoming a great coach."

Watch the clip below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov finds coaching tougher than promoting

Khabib Nurmagomedov has assumed the role of MMA coach and promoter since his retirement from active competition in 2020. The former UFC lightweight champion is hosting events under the banner of Eagle FC when he is not coaching his cousins and friends.

Nurmagomedov was recently asked to pick the tougher role between coaching and promoting. According to the UFC Hall of Famer, coaching is a tougher job than promoting as a certain degree of emotional involvement comes into play when you are coaching your friends and teammates.

'The Eagle' said in an interview with MMA Junkie:

"Honestly, I think coaching is more tough because when you're coaching, and you go to the fight day and corner like, your brother or very close friend, it's like... this is take too much energy from you. Promoting, of course, is not easy too. But my opinion is that coaching is at a different level."

Watch Nurmagomedov's interview with MMA Junkie below:

While Khabib Nurmagomedov might consider it a tough job, we've seen some excellent corner work from the former UFC champ during his stint as coach so far.

Watch 'The Eagle' guide Islam Makhachev to a kimura submission win over Dan Hooker below:

