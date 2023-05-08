Colby Covington breaks character to offer friendly advice to Gilbert Burns 

Colby Covington has some advice for Gilbert Burns after his loss to Belal Muhammad in the co-main event at UFC 288 on Saturday.

Burns dropped a lopsided decision against 'Remember the Name' after severely compromising his left arm early on in a failed takedown attempt. Meanwhile, Muhammad came under fire for failing to finish a one-armed fighter in a rather lackluster bout.

Covington, who is usually known for his brash words, offered some sincere advice to 'Durinho' after his UFC 288 loss. 'Chaos' believes Burns should change his manager Ali Abdelaziz who also manages Muhammad amongst a horde of top-tier UFC talent.

Slamming Abdelaziz for pitting his fighters against each other, Covington recently told Submission Radio:

"I just feel sorry for his representation. That's what I feel sorry for. He has a guy that's managing his ship that is clear scumbag, is a clear sleazeball, you know? Using his fighters against each other and having his fighters fight each other so he can make a payday from both of them. It's disgusting, it's despicable, the stuff Ali 'Abdel-a-sleaze' does... He doesn't care about any of the fighters... I hope he [Burns] goes out there and does the right thing, get better representation."

Belal Muhammad weighs in on potential fight against Colby Covington after UFC 288

Belal Muhammad extended his unbeaten streak to 11 with his win over Gilbert Burns at UFC 288. UFC president Dana White subsequently confirmed that 'Remember the Name' will get the next welterweight title shot against the winner of Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington.

Asked if he has a preference in opponent, Muhammad told reporters at the UFC 288 post-fight presser:

“Both of them can get it. I cannot wait"

'Remember the Name' further claimed that he has been wanting to punch Covington's face for years. The 34-year-old added:

"I’ve been wanting to fight that guy for years, literally since I got into the UFC, I just wanted to fight and punch him in his face. He just has that face. You ever watch Stepbrothers, that face that you want to just punch? Colby Covington has that face. But he’s that guy, if he has that title, I could see him wanting to sit out for another two years. It’s been what, a year and a half since he fought? He’s not a guy that wants to be active.”

