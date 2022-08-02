Colby Covington reportedly earns payday at record-setting poker tournament in Florida

Colby Covington reportedly made it to the final table of a record-setting poker tournament at Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood. According to popular talk show host Andy Slater, 'Chaos' beat 7,696 other entrants to end up 7th at the Seminole Hard Rock Poker Showdown (SHRPO).

The UFC welterweight reportedly came away with $48,298 of the $2.5M prize pool. Sharing a picture of Covington at the poker table, Slater wrote on Twitter:

"UFC star Colby Covington makes final table of record-setting poker tournament at @HardRockHolly in Florida, beating 7,696 other entrants. He gets $48,298 of the $2.5M prize pool for finishing 7th."

The Seminole Hard Rock Poker Showdown was the largest tournament in Florida history according to field size. The event recorded 7,703 entries, beating the previous record of 6,196 entries set last year at the the Rock ‘n’ Roll Poker Open at the same venue.

Check out the final table results below:

via seminolehardrockpokeropen.com

Covington seemingly has a flair for poker, making several appearances at popular poker tournaments. 'Chaos' even confronted UFC president Dana White at a poker table back in 2019 for not giving him a title shot against Tyron Woodley.

When Jorge Masvidal called out Colby Covington for gambling debts

Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington's relationship has progressively soured over the years, culminating in a highly anticipated grudge match at UFC 272 in March. The two traded all kinds of barbs leading up to the fight, with Covington even dragging Masvidal's family into the mix.

'Gamebred' also hit back at Covington, accusing his former training partner of turning on him after having lived off his couch. Masvidal also claimed that 'Chaos' was sought after by Florida loan sharks owing to his debts from gambling. The BMF titleholder said during an appearance on The MMA Hour leading up to UFC 272:

"This guy owes numerous loan sharks in South Florida for his poker gambling debt. I just hope he makes it to the fight, bro. Because this guy is in all types of trouble and I’m going to be the nail to his motherfucking coffin. I just can’t wait.”

Watch Masvidal's appearance on The MMA Hour below:

Covington outwrestled Masvidal throughout the course of five rounds to earn a dominant decision win. However, the bout failed to settle any feuds as the duo engaged in a streetside altercation in Miami, hardly two weeks removed from the fight. 'Gamebred' has been accused of sucker-punching Covington and the two have since been engaged in a legal battle.

