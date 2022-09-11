"Coming from you? F**k you!" - Fans slam Khamzat Chimaev for posting image of Mike Tyson that reads "Be Real"

Khamzat Chimaev appears to have lost favor with fans owing to the sequence of events leading up to UFC 279. 'Borz' recently uploaded a picture of Mike Tyson with the legendary boxer's t-shirt reading 'Be Real'.

Chimaev missed weight by a large margin for his UFC 279 clash against Nate Diaz, which led to the reshuffling of the entire card. 'Borz' will now face Kevin Holland in a 180 lbs catchweight bout, after the two started a backstage brawl that snowballed into the cancelation of the UFC 279 pre-fight presser. Prior to this, Chimaev also had a run-in with Paulo Costa at the UFC Performance Institute where he allegedly confronted 'Borrachinha' with no real intention of fighting.

Known for being one of the most confident fighters on the UFC roster, fans now believe Chimaev talking about being real is a show of double standards. @TheeInsideSc00p commented on the Swede's post:

"Coming from you? F*ck you! Every fighter on this card should get a cut of your pay."

Christopher Christmann @chrisNinja315 @KChimaev Come on bro move up on weight or stop fighting at to low of a weight class for you. @KChimaev Come on bro move up on weight or stop fighting at to low of a weight class for you.

𝔽𝕒𝕙𝕒𝕕 🥷🏾 @JiggyFa3ad @elmozez0 @KChimaev He just shows his unprofessionalism by not making weight and acting gangsta all the time … dude went from the most exciting fighter to the most hated one @elmozez0 @KChimaev He just shows his unprofessionalism by not making weight and acting gangsta all the time … dude went from the most exciting fighter to the most hated one

Binky Barnes @BinkyBarnes448 @KChimaev Says the dude that missed weight by 8 pounds in his first ever main event @KChimaev Says the dude that missed weight by 8 pounds in his first ever main event

Sopian @sopian_hd @KChimaev you just lost people's trust because of your indiscipline. @KChimaev you just lost people's trust because of your indiscipline.

Franco @aafranx @KChimaev you’re as fake as they come lol @KChimaev you’re as fake as they come lol

Dana White explains why Khamzat Chimaev had to stop cutting weight for UFC 279

Khamzat Chimaev weighed in at 178.5 pounds for his UFC 279 bout against Nate Diaz, 7.5 pounds more than the non-title welterweight limit of 171 lbs. Fans were unimpressed by Chimaev being so far from the mark, and boo'ed the Chechen-born Swede as he was interviewed by Joe Rogan.

However, Chimaev appeared unphased and unabashedly flipped off the crowd. 'Borz' also uploaded a picture with training partner Darren Till, jokingly blaming 'The Gorilla' for his weight.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Khamzat Chimaev flipped off the crowd after being showered with boos 🗣 #UFC279 Khamzat Chimaev flipped off the crowd after being showered with boos 🗣 #UFC279 https://t.co/kbldRiwk6z

UFC president Dana White later explained that Khamzat Chimaev was advised by doctors to stop cutting weight. According to White, 'Borz' was already lean enough on the day prior to the weigh-in and started exhibiting signs of a bad weight cut when he started cutting further. White said on SportsCenter:

"If you saw him yesterday, he was very lean already and he should have come in on weight. He started to cut weight and he started locking up and cramping and all the things that are from a bad cut. Unlike 10 years ago, we send in a doctor and they determine whether he will keep cutting weight and the doctor told him he shouldn't."

Watch the clip below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by micah.curtis85