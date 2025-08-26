  • home icon
  • "Commands respect and brings real risk" - Khabib Nurmagomedov makes feelings known on Shavkat Rakhmonov and other threats to Islam Makhachev

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Aug 26, 2025 13:03 GMT
Khabib Nurmagomedov (middle) claims Shavkat Rakhmonov (right) can be tough opponent for Islam Makhachev (left). [Images courtesy: Getty]
Khabib Nurmagomedov recently shared his thoughts on fighters who could potentially pose a tough challenge for his protege, Islam Makhachev. He specifically highlighted Shavkat Rakhmonov's presence in the 170-pound weight class, among others.

A few months ago, Makhachev vacated the UFC lightweight title and confirmed his move to the welterweight division. He is now expected to compete for the title against the 170-pound king, Jack Della Maddalena, later this year.

In a recent discussion with Kamil Gadzhiev, Nurmagomedov reflected on the potential challenges of Makhachev, saying:

"In the welterweight division, I see Shavkat [Rakhmonov] as someone who commands respect and brings real risk. Shavkat and Belal [Muhammad]. Ian Garry, I wouldn't consider him such a serious threat... I don't see Sean Brady as a big threat. Stylistically, he is too convenient for Islam [Makhachev]."
Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments below (via @ChampRDS on X):

Ex-UFC fighter highlights the differences between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev's fighting styles

Khabib Nurmagomedov is widely regarded as one of the greatest of all time (GOATs) in MMA, having retired with an unblemished professional record of 29-0. He now trains his protege, Islam Makhachev, who is also considered one of the standout fighters on the current UFC roster.

During a discussion on the WEIGHING IN podcast, former UFC fighter Josh Thomson highlighted the key differences in the fighting styles of Nurmagomedov and Makhachev, saying:

"There's MMA wrestling and there's wrestling, and there's a big difference, especially when a punch is being thrown at your head when you're in the clinch. And there's that Sambo wrestling, which is more of Judo, which is what Islam [Makhachev] uses..."
He added:

"Khabib [Nurmagomedov] used more of the double leg, single leg... And he was real good at turning the corner. Islam is more of, 'I'll shoot the single, but then I'll try to work my way up to the body. When I work my way up to the body, I'll try and lift, scoop, take your back over your leg, whatever it is." [27:24 of the podcast video]
Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
