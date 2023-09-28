"Committed to the game" - Fans have a riot as Alex Pereira rocks UFC shorts even as he gets into Lamborghini

Alex Pereira is enjoying his life at this moment, and it's easy to see why. The former UFC middleweight champion has quickly become one of the most beloved fighters on the roster and is scheduled to face former 205-pound king Jiří Procházka for the light heavyweight title at UFC 295.

If he manages to defeat the former titleholder, he'll immortalize himself as one of the few UFC fighters to win multiple championships across different divisions. Thus, he is expected to be training hard, which is perhaps why he was recently spotted entering his new Lamborghini Huracán Performante in his UFC shorts.

Expand Tweet

A picture has surfaced of him, alongside controversial Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace Dillon Danis, with whom Alex Pereira has been training, standing next to his new Lamborghini. The supercar first became notable after Glover Teixeira mistakenly believed that he was being gifted the car when it was shown to him.

However, the fact that Alex Pereira was wearing his UFC shorts next to his Lamborghini has left fans in splits. On X/Twitter, one fan claimed that the reason 'Poatan' was wearing his octagon shorts was because he's always training:

"Cause that man is always training"

Another fan claimed that Pereira wore the shorts to express his gratitude for the UFC, who the fan credits with vastly improving the quality of the Brazilian's life:

"Them UFC folks got that man out the hood. He’s banging UFC now"

Meanwhile, one comment echoed the sentiments expressed by the first, that Pereira is committed to MMA and always training:

"Committed to the game"

This was, again, doubled down by another fan, who said:

"It’s called staying ready"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions

What's the reason behind Alex Pereira's beef with Anthony Smith?

Not long ago, Anthony Smith, who is himself a former middleweight, claimed that Alex Pereira's split-decision win over former 205-pound champion Jan Błachowicz was evidence that 'Poatan' was not as terrifying a fighter at light heavyweight as he was at middleweight, labeling him a fairly normal man.

Expand Tweet

This drew Pereira's ire, who criticized Smith as a fighter who has never achieved anything of any renown, accusing him of throwing stones from a glass house to cover up his lack of MMA accomplishments. Smith has since responded by claiming that he meant no disrespect and that Pereira merely understood him.

However, the two now have a feud, with Pereira challenging Smith to a grappling match, and Smith dismissing his new rival's skills on the mat.