"Ya love to see it" - Glover Teixeira allegedly thinking Alex Pereira was gifting him a blue Lamborghini has Conor McGregor rolling in laughter

Conor McGregor had the same reaction as fans when Glover Teixeira thought Alex Pereira was gifting him a brand-new Lamborghini.

Former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira is reaping the benefits of his hard work as he recently bought a blue Lamborghini Huracan Performante, which is worth upwards of $250k. The Brazilian fighter took his car to Glover Teixeira's house to show his teammate cum coach his brand-new purchase. However, Teixeira thought it was a gift for him and almost started crying.

Conor McGregor reacted to the video, saying:

"classic! Ya love to see it!"

Take a look at the tweet:

Alex Pereira had just recently surprised the former light heavyweight champion with a Harley Davidson, which made him cry tears of joy. When 'Poatan' pulled up in a brand new Lamborghini, Teixeira's wife thought it was another surprise, and the UFC fighter got emotional. When Pereira revealed that it was not a gift and that he bought it for himself, his teammate was relieved.

'Poatan' then went on to say that he had told Teixeira that he was going to buy it, and the Brazilian probably forgot. Teixeira then expressed how happy he was for Pereira.

Jon Jones wants to see Conor McGregor make a comeback

Jon Jones gave Conor McGregor his flowers in an interview. The UFC heavyweight champion has always been very vocal in his support for the Irishman and he recently said that he wants to see McGregor make a comeback in the octagon. 'The Notorious' has been inactive for a long time now, and Jones had this to say:

"He's not a young up-and-coming fighter, but I'd love to see McGregor come back. He will always get my pay-per-view buy. I love what he did for the sport, I love the businessman that he is, the mindset, the marketability. I mean he fast-forwarded this whole game up at least 10 years I feel. And he's always going to have my support."

Take a look at the interview:

Jones himself made a successful comeback after years away from the sport. He debuted in the heavyweight division and became champion in his first match back. He is hoping McGregor can replicate his success with his comeback. The Irishman has been teasing his next fight for a while now but there have been no official announcements.