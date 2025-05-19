"Conor with Charles Oliveira", "Everywhere but Octagon" - Fans react to Conor McGregor's face-off with Lion

Conor McGregor's most recent selfie with a lion during a trip to the zoo has sparked reactions from fans. Reportedly, 'The Notorious' went to the Dublin Zoo with his family and shared a series of pictures on social media.

Ad

Among several images, McGregor's selfie with a lion in its glass enclosure attracted the most attention from fans. In another photo, the former UFC double champion also mimicked a fight with the same lion.

Check out Conor McGregor's selfie with a lion below:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Fans reacted to the post. A user wrote:

"Conor with Charles Oliveira"

Another commented:

"Introvert and extrovert but best friends"

Few others wrote:

"2 lions in 1 frame"

"our Conor is a character 😂❤️"

"Everywhere but Octagon"

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan comments. [Screenshots courtesy: @thenotoriousmma on Instagram]

Dana White updates on Conor McGregor’s return

Conor McGregor's last fight was his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in 2021, which McGregor lost via TKO. The Irishman also suffered fractures to his left tibia and fibula during the bout, which kept him on the sidelines.

Ad

In 2024, he was slated to battle Michael Chandler. However, 'The Notorious' had to withdraw because of a toe injury. In 2025, UFC CEO Dana White had first declared that McGregor would fight this year, but then recanted his statements, claiming that the promotion had no updates on McGregor's comeback.

Amidst political aspirations and BKFC duties, McGregor had hinted at potential retirement. Most recently, after UFC lightweight kingpin Islam Makhachev vacated his throne in pursuit of welterweight gold, McGregor called out the UFC and White, with everyone in the MMA community speculating that 'The Notorious' will finally return.

Ad

However, White shut down the Dubliner's comeback rumors as he told Adam Glyn:

"He’s not fighting anytime soon. I haven’t talked to him in a minute, but yeah, I don’t know."

Check out Dana White's comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subham Subham is a dynamic writer and editor at Sportskeeda, with a background in Health and Fitness, MMA, True-Crime, and Pop Culture.

A passionate cricketer and seasoned cyclist, Subham has completed grueling 200, 300, and 600-kilometer rides and competed in numerous races and brevets. His ultimate goal is to summit Mount Everest.

When not pursuing athletic feats, he enjoys motorbike rides for mental clarity. Subham finds motivation in role models like Conor McGregor and Yuvraj Singh. He has a diverse taste in music, including Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly, Russ, and Central Cee. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.