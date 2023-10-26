Conor McGregor calls Ebanie Bridges "my girl" with fiancee Dee Devlin pregnant with their fourth child

Conor McGregor has seemingly referred to Ebanie Bridges as "my girl," which in turn has elicited criticism for him from certain sections of the combat sports community. Earlier this year, it was revealed that McGregor's longtime partner Dee Devlin is pregnant with their fourth child.

On that note, McGregor's blossoming friendship with professional boxing star Ebanie Bridges has resulted in some of his critics suggesting that he's being unfaithful to his fiancee Dee Devlin.

Nevertheless, McGregor's supporters have indicated that his relationship with the 'Blonde Bomber' is a professional one. Bridges has notably been working as a representative for McGregor's brands as of late.

Speaking of which, Conor McGregor's 'Forged Irish Stout' brand has now announced, via an Instagram post, that they've officially partnered with Ebanie Bridges ahead of her upcoming fight.

Bridges is scheduled to defend her IBF women's bantamweight title against Avril Mathie at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California, on December 9, 2023. It's believed that a win at the event would help the Australian pugilist in her quest to become the undisputed bantamweight champion.

Conor McGregor, for his part, chimed in with his take in the comments section of the Instagram post regarding Ebanie Bridges' signing with 'Forged Irish Stout.' Expressing his appreciation for Bridges, 'The Notorious' wrote:

"My girl!"

Check out a screenshot of McGregor's comment below:

Screenshot of McGregor's comment

What's next for UFC megastar and MMA icon Conor McGregor?

Conor McGregor's most recent fight witnessed him suffer a gruesome leg injury against Dustin Poirier in their lightweight MMA bout at UFC 264 in July 2021. McGregor hasn't competed ever since, but he did return to film for the UFC's TUF (The Ultimate Fighter) reality show this year (2023). The Irishman served as a coach on TUF 31 opposite rival coach, UFC lightweight Michael Chandler.

The consensus was that Conor McGregor's comeback fight would materialize in 2023, likely against Michael Chandler at lightweight or welterweight. However, the fight hasn't come to fruition in 2023. That said, McGregor re-entered the USADA testing pool this month (October 2023).

Considering the variables at play, the vast majority of fans and experts foresee the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion possibly returning at the UFC 300 event in April 2024. McGregor's exact comeback date and opponent haven't been officially announced as of yet.

Be that as it may, prominent UFC mainstays such as Michael Chandler and former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira continue to lobby for a fight against McGregor. Fans can expect official announcements about the UFC megastar's return opponent and date to be made in the days to come.

Expand Tweet