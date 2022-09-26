"It's crazy because your face is way different straight away" - Conor McGregor tells Paddy Pimblett he's "already putting on weight" during 'The Baddy's visit to Irishman's Black Forge Inn pub

Conor McGregor recently commented on Paddy Pimblett's weight gain after a recent interaction between the two at the Irishman's Black Forge Inn pub.

Pimblett is known for overindulging himself in food and gaining a considerable amount of weight after his matches. UFC president Dana White has admitted that it gets difficult to book a fight for 'The Baddy' on short notice due to his constant weight fluctuations.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Pimblett, along with fellow Liverpudlian Molly McCann, was seen visiting Conor McGregor's pub in Ireland to celebrate their recent victories at UFC London.

During his dining experience, 'The Baddy' got the opportunity to have a candid conversation with Conor McGregor over a video conference call. During the call, 'The Notorious' made a hilarious remark about Pimblett's weight gain, saying:

"You're already putting all that weight again, lad! It's crazy because your face is way different straight away."

Paddy Pimblett has emerged as one of the rising stars of the UFC. He has amassed a massive fan following in just three outings in the promotion. His latest fight was against Jordan Leavitt, where he won a submission victory at the 2:46 mark of the second round.

The Liverpudlian continues to remain undefeated in the UFC, with a pro record of 19 wins and 3 losses.

Michael Bisping compares Paddy Pimblett to Conor McGregor

Michael Bisping believes Pimblett's controversial attitude and behavior may elicit a lot of hatred from fans. However, it may also propel him to stardom in the sport.

'The Count' drew parallels to Conor McGregor's success and fandom, pointing out how the Irishman, too, received a lot of hatred from fans worldwide, primarily due to his contentious attitude. But that's what eventually led to the 'Notorious' becoming the promotion's poster boy.

Speaking on the matter in a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, the UFC Hall of Famer said:

"The man's [Paddy Pimblett] a star. The man sells tickets. The man puts people's a**es in seats and they come to watch. He's gonna be very polarizing, he's gonna be one of those. Any time you're that polarizing, there's always a perctange of people that want to see you get knocked out. That's what Conor McGregor had... Believe it or not, that, as a fighter, is what you want."

