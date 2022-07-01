Conor McGregor dropping in 155lbs ranking proves inactivity matters - Chael Sonnen argues why Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic should not be for interim title

Chael Sonnen believes that inactivity trumps everything as Conor McGregor dropped out of the top 10 lightweight fighter rankings for the first time since 2016. Mateusz Gamrot's Fight of the Night performance last weekend meant the Polish fighter climbed four places to the No.8 spot, dropping McGregor down to No.12.

Reacting to the latest UFC rankings update, Sonnen gave his opinion on the major changes in the lightweight division due to 'Mystic Mac's inactivity:

"Conor McGregor by example, on Tuesday at 9AM lost four spots. Oh and by the way, he didn't fight."

'The American Gangster' went on to praise the Irishman and everything he's done in the sport. Sonnen ultimately believes that while no other fighter has made as big a name for themselves as McGregor or sold out as many arenas, inactivity always comes knocking in the rankings.

In a video on his YouTube channel, the 45-year-old then addressed the heavyweight division. Jon Jones is expected to make his heavyweight debut against Stipe Miocic later this year, but Sonnen believes it should not be for an interim title fight:

"With a collective two years and 7 months of abense [The time added together since Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic last fought in the octagon], I believe they're going to make that for an interim title. One who got stopped in his last outing [Miocic] and other one who has never participated in the weightclass [Jones], who by the way hasn't made his walk in two years."

BONY @JonnyBones Stipe is saying that he will be at his absolute peak in September. I’m disappointed but patient, I want the heavyweight goat at his absolute best. I’ll wait until September. No excuses Stipe is saying that he will be at his absolute peak in September. I’m disappointed but patient, I want the heavyweight goat at his absolute best. I’ll wait until September. No excuses

'Bones' and 'The Silencer' were due to go head-to-head earlier this year before the former heavyweight champion declared he was unfit. While there has been no official word from the UFC, the two men are expected to headline a card later this year.

Catch Chael Sonnen's latest YouTube video here:

Michael Bisping believes Francis Ngannou is an easier fight for Jon Jones than Stipe Miocic

No stranger to making big calls, UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping has had his say on the UFC's heavyweight division.

Champion Francis Ngannou is currently injured and remains in a heated dispute with the UFC about a new contract. Ngannou's latest deal ends in December and the Cameroonian champ is willing to sign a contract as long as the UFC co-promotes a fight between himself and retired heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury.

Due to Ngannou's absence, the heavyweight division remains stalled. Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic are expected to face one another in one of the most anctipated fights in UFC history. However, 'The Count' believes Jones should set his sights on 'The Predator' first.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping gave his take on Jon Jones and the heavyweight division.

"If he fights Stipe Miocic, there's a reality that Stipe Miocic beats him. Let's be honest. Stipe is the greatest heavyweight of all time. Some of the performances have been incredible."

He continued:

"The man is a legend in his own right. So I think in a weird way, in terms of skill set and stylistically, Stipe Miocic could possibly be a harder fight than Francis Ngannou."

There's been no official word from Dana White or the UFC as to whether the bout between Jones and Miocic will be for the interim title. Nonetheless, it's almost certain the winner will face Francis Ngannou.

Watch Michael Bisping's video discussing the heavyweight division here:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far