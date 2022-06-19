"We don't need to see your fat a** out there" - Fans want Jon Jones at heavyweight only to see him get beat, says Chael Sonnen

According to Chael Sonnen, Jon Jones’ jump to the heavyweight division generates fans’ interest only because they want to see him lose.

In one of his most recent YouTube videos, Sonnen was asked by a fan if the 205lbs division is more interesting without Jones in it. ‘The American Gangster’ was affirmative about this statement as he elaborated on recent title changes being a good thing.

Next, he addressed the reason behind Jones' absence from the division, which is his campaign for a heavyweight fight against former UFC titleholder Stipe Miocic. According to the analyst, the whole experiment has fans interested due to the perspective of Jones getting beat.

Chael Sonnen said:

“Hey Jon, what are you weighing? What are you weighing? Because this whole heavyweight thing, the whole heavyweight thing was only contingent on us, the audience, believing with some kind of reasonable hope that you’re finally going to get your a** kicked. That’s it. We don’t need to see you at heavyweight. We don’t need to see your fat a** out there. We want to see you get beat, that’s it.”

Jon Jones’ last outing inside the octagon took place at UFC 247 back in February 2020. The then-current light heavyweight champion successfully defended his belt against Dominick Reyes. It was the third title defense during his second reign.

He later vacated his belt and announced his potential jump into the heavyweight division, campaigning for a fight against Francis Ngannou and recently against Stipe Miocic. However, during a Q&A session with fans, ‘Bones’ stated that the bout was postponed due to UFC "playing games."

Dana White gives an update on Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic

During Francis Ngannou's absence, Dana White is strongly considering creating an interim heavyweight title. It’s hard to say when, or even if, the Cameroonian titleholder will return to the octagon. So the UFC brass is weighing in on different scenarios, with Jones vs. Miocic being one of them.

BONY @JonnyBones P-DRO @P_DRO520 @JonnyBones Damn bones he must of really touched the wrong button for u to respond @JonnyBones Damn bones he must of really touched the wrong button for u to respond No, I’m excited about my story. Coming back and winning a heavyweight championship after over two years off. I just like to troll the troll sometimes. That truth will set him free twitter.com/p_dro520/statu… No, I’m excited about my story. Coming back and winning a heavyweight championship after over two years off. I just like to troll the troll sometimes. That truth will set him free twitter.com/p_dro520/statu…

In the lead-up to UFC 275, the promotional president was interviewed by MMA Underground’s John Morgan. At one point, White spoke on Jones’ return and the aforementioned matchup:

“I agree with you 100% that he is still the greatest of all time. Yeah, obviously, we’ve got Francis right now, his knee, we’re waiting on that, see how long that’s going to be. Then, you know, him and Stipe probably makes sense. Either Vegas or New York.”

