Conor McGregor and Ebanie Bridges: What is the new business partnership between the two?

Conor McGregor and Ebanie Bridges have made a lot of headlines recently for their ringside pictures together.

The pair first went viral for sitting ringside at the Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius fight at the O2 Arena in London. 'The Blonde Bomber' was just one of the three girls that the Irishman had brought to the fight to promote his drink, Forged Irish Stout. Their latest collaboration was announced by the drink's official Instagram page recently:

"We are excited to officially partner with the one and only “Blonde Bomber” 🥊 IBF Bantamweight World Champion @ebanie_bridges on her road to undisputed on December 9th in San Francisco 🇺🇲. Exciting times Ahead. Let's Go Ebanie! Forged Irish Stout, The Stout Of Real Champions"

Take a look at the post:

Ebanie Bridges is set to fight fellow Australian Avril Mathie on December 9, at the Chase Center in San Francisco. The fight will take place on the undercard of the Devin Haney vs Regis Prograis card. 'The Blonde Bomber' will look to defend her title against Mathie and prove her status as the champion. Bridges has also been very vocal about her relationship with Conor McGregor.

She told fans how McGregor's team had reached out to her to promote Forged Irish Stout and she stated that 'The Notorious' is very kind and caring.

Conor McGregor relates with Alexander Volkanovski's comments about inactivity

Alexander Volkanovski recently lost to Islam Makhachev in a brutal fashion and after the fight, he spoke about how inactivity could take a huge mental toll on fighters. Conor McGregor, who has not been inside the octagon in over two years, is itching to get back into action. In a recent interview with Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie, he said he related to Volkanovski's comments:

"I'm open, March is earlier than April. I have been kept from my living for almost three years now, understand that. I came through what I came through, I'm sitting on an injury and a loss, you heard what Alexander Volkanovski said, I relate. You know what I'm saying? I must return to my way of living. This is my job, so it's beyond frustrating."

Take a look at the interview:

Conor McGregor can not wait to get back into the ring despite suffering two back-to-back losses in his last two fights. The Irishman is frustrated to not have the opportunity to bounce back from his loss and show fans and the division that he is still a threat.