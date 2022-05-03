Conor McGregor leaves fans in splits as he lights up a joint during his vacation in France

Conor McGregor recently uploaded an Instagram post where he can be seen partying in France. The Irishman incited hilarious reactions from his fans by lighting up a joint in one of the videos.

Watch McGregor's latest party pictures and videos below:

Delighted with McGregor's intoxicated post, an Instagram user named 'benjiforbes' wrote:

"His drunk posts never let us down"

Referring to the video of 'The Notorious' smoking a joint, another user named 'keremdeluxe' wrote:

"The last one omg 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂"

Making a fun of McGregor's media house, TheMacLife, 'tanner96v' wrote:

"Mac high life 😂🍀🔥"

A user named 'gmc1312', took a dig at McGregor smoking up, claiming that a joint was the only source of smoke coming the Irishman's way. He, however, did not blame McGregor, opining that the Irishman has ammassed enough wealth to quit fighting. 'gmc1312' wrote:

"A joint is the only thing he’s going to smoke these days…Who can blame him, he doesn’t need to fight properly anymore. 💰💰💰"

Making a sarcastic remark on the post, a user named 'ibuyexotics' wrote:

"Training going well I see 🤦‍♂️"

'nbopluto' joked about McGregor's physique, suggesting the Irishman could step in for a middleweight outing against Marvin Vettori, who is currently without an opponent.

"Seems like Conor’s in shape to step in for Vettori👀"

McGregor is currently vacationing in France, which has some of the strictest marijuana laws in Europe. While it is banned, cannabis is one of the most consumed illegal drugs in the country.

In the clip where McGregor lights up a joint, the Irishman also cheers for women's boxing world champion Katie Taylor, who recently defended her titles against Amanda Serrano. 'The Notorious' is heard saying:

"Come on Katie Taylor! We love you Kate."

"He doesn’t really have a place to talk"- Jake Paul on his spat with Conor McGregor in the aftermath of Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano

Katie Taylor defeated Amanda Serrano via a controversial split decision in what was billed as the greatest fight in women's boxing history. Conor McGregor heaped praise on the Irish boxer on Twitter soon after the bout.

McGregor would go on to take a dig at Jake Paul when 'The Problem Child' stepped forward for his post-fight interview. The Irishman wrote in a now deleted tweet:

“Who the f*** is this jackass in the pink Jimmy Saville glasses?”

Paul immediately hit back, claiming to have done more to help fighters than the former UFC double champion.

Jake Paul @jakepaul



the one who has won 5 fights in the past 2 years while you have lost 5



the one who isn’t owned by Dana White



the one who made the fight you just watched happen



the 1 who got your hero Katie Taylor paid



that’s who Im the one who has done more for fighters than you ever havethe one who has won 5 fights in the past 2 years while you have lost 5the one who isn’t owned by Dana Whitethe one who made the fight you just watched happenthe 1 who got your hero Katie Taylor paidthat’s who twitter.com/thenotoriousmm… Im the one who has done more for fighters than you ever havethe one who has won 5 fights in the past 2 years while you have lost 5the one who isn’t owned by Dana White the one who made the fight you just watched happenthe 1 who got your hero Katie Taylor paidthat’s who twitter.com/thenotoriousmm…

Paul later weighed in on his spat with 'The Notorious'. While he claimed to understand McGregor's support for Taylor, he doesn't think the Irishman is in a position to trash talk now. 'The Problem Child' said at the post-fight presser:

"Of course Conor’s watching to support Katie and we have a little bit of banter back-and-forth, but of course he always has something to say. But, he doesn’t really have a place to talk, right? He hasn’t won a fight in five years, [UFC president Dana White] owns him and I’m the one who got Katie Taylor a big payday and that’s his hero."

Watch Paul weigh-in on Conor McGregor below:

