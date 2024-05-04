Conor McGregor looks back at cropping out fan from his photo with a two-word reaction

Conor McGregor infamously once cropped out a fan from a photo he had taken with them, in order to upload the post to his own Instagram page.

The incident took place in 2016, with fan Erin Safran posting the picture with the Irish MMA star on her Instagram page.

'The Notorious' ruthlessly cropped her about of his own upload, and he recently looked back on the moment with a two-word statement. It seems that the former UFC champion enjoyed his attire that day, as he took to Instagram and posted this on his story:

"Gucci Mustard"

See Conor McGregor's Instagram story below:

Screenshot of McGregor's recent Instagram story

'The Notorious' has always taken pride in his appearance, having spoken about the importance he places on sartorial elegance, often donning three-piece suits to UFC press conferences and other events.

See McGregor's style below circa 2014:

The time is almost upon the Irishman to swap out the tailored suits for the coveted UFC shorts, with McGregor's return officially set to take place at UFC 303 against Michael Chandler.

The pair are scheduled to clash at welterweight, the division McGregor previously stated he felt his physical best at.

Conor McGregor claps back at Charles Oliveira for offer to be replacement for his bout with Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler are scheduled to headline UFC International Fight Week on June 29.

The pair have been expected to face off inside the octagon since their appearance on The Ultimate Fighter last year, as they featured as the respective team coaches for season 31 of the show.

Numerous delays halted the fight between 'The Notorious' and Chandler from being announced, but now that the bout has been made official, former champion Charles Oliveira has stated that he offered to be the backup fighter.

'Do Bronx' has made it known several times that his dream fight is with the Irishman. His statement was reported to X by @mma_orbit, where McGregor came across the story.

He responded to the Brazilian in typical fashion, writing this:

"I do yous both in the same night, no sweat. I do yous both inside of a round. Combined. I got the magic paws ask Rio and Sao Paulo and me and my magic. The Irish Wand."

See Conor McGregor's response to Oliveira below:

