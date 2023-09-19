Conor McGregor makes one-word daring comment on Ebanie Bridges' collab post amid cheating allegations

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has undeniably mastered the art of engaging with fans and maintaining his relevance in the world of combat sports. Sometimes it appears that he has chosen controversial actions as a means to achieve this.

His recent controversy revolves around his alleged connection to IBF women's bantamweight champion Ebanie Bridges. Their high-profile appearance together at the Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius fight has only intensified these rumors. Notably, their collaboration was part of the promotion of McGregor's product, Forged Irish Stout.

Following the event, there were reports alleging that the UFC star was spotted with three different women, one of whom was actress and estate agent Jacqueline Pirkle at an afterparty at the Reign nightclub in Piccadilly, London.

Bridges has consistently emphasized her strong professional rapport with Conor McGregor, urging people to avoid accepting media narratives at face value. Bridges recently posted an image of her in the Forged Irish Stout promotional ensemble, captioning the post on Instagram:

"Does This make you thirsty………. for a @forgedirishstout? If you haven’t yet tasted it, this is your cue to get out there and give it a taste."

Conor McGregor responded to the post with a bold one-word reaction, playfully engaging with Bridges' caption. He said:

"Parching."

Check out the comment below:

[via: @ebanie_bridges on Instagram]

When Ebanie Bridges claimed that she draws strength from Conor McGregor's backing

Ebanie Bridges found herself in the limelight alongside UFC sensation Conor McGregor during the boxing clash between Anthony Joshua and Robert Helenius. Their proximity at ringside stirred a whirlwind of reaction from fans.

In a candid conversation with LuckyBlock.com, OnlyF*ns star and professional boxer Ebanie Bridges shed light on the profound influence of McGregor on her journey. She emphasized that McGregor's unwavering support and motivational presence have proven to be priceless.

While McGregor refrained from offering specific business counsel, his consistent encouragement served as a driving force, urging her to keep going on her chosen path. She said:

“Conor has not given me any specific business advice, but he just supports me. He always encourages me to keep doing what I’m doing. He says things like ‘you’re taking over’ and has said that kind of stuff to me for over a year. He always supports whatever I’m doing. So f**k the haters."