Conor McGregor makes sincere promise to fans about UFC return amid teasing boxing rematch with Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor has seemingly made a promise to his fans regarding his highly-anticipated UFC comeback. It comes at a time when he's set the combat sports community abuzz by hinting at a potential rematch against boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr.

McGregor's most recent combat sports contest witnessed him suffer a leg injury and lose to Dustin Poirier via first-round TKO in a lightweight MMA bout in July 2021. For several months, the consensus was that the Irishman's injury hiatus would end in 2023, and he'd face rival TUF coach Michael Chandler in his comeback fight.

However, 'The Notorious' hasn't re-entered the USADA testing pool yet and recently appeared to turn his attention from the possible Chandler matchup to a potential fight against newly-crowned BMF champion Justin Gaethje.

Taking to Twitter, McGregor has now suggested that the UFC may not be interested in booking him against Chandler. The MMA icon indicated several other more intriguing opponents for his comeback fight.

Furthermore, McGregor tweeted, hinting that he could fight retired boxing great Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a rematch in the boxing ring. They previously clashed in a professional boxing bout in August 2017, with Mayweather winning via 10th-round TKO. McGregor tweeted a video of himself sparring and wrote:

"Don’t forget, I played ping pong with Floyd’s head. I carried him! In the rematch I am going to use this style of attack but alongside a more destructive set of shots on top also. B4, it was just ping pong, this time it’s ping pong and babe Ruth with a baseball bat. KO incoming."

Soon after he hinted at a rematch against Mayweather, several fans criticized him and implored him to focus on his UFC return instead. On that note, McGregor posted another tweet, whereby he seems to have reassured his fans that he's working on his comeback fight. The 35-year-old tweeted a video of himself hitting a boxing bag and wrote:

"I’ll start recording my work again to share with you all while we get this next fight on and set. It’s coming I promise. All my real fans, the fans of the real fighter, it’s coming, I promise!"

What's next for former UFC champion Conor McGregor?

Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor is regarded as one of the biggest box office draws in combat sports history. Since a fight against him generally brings lucrative pay, there's no shortage of opponents for him.

Michael Chandler has been the frontrunner to fight Conor McGregor in his comeback matchup. However, as noted, McGregor has hinted at fighting BMF champion Justin Gaethje and teasing a boxing rematch against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Moreover, after the Jake Paul-Nate Diaz boxing match on August 5th, 2023, Conor McGregor lambasted longtime rival Nate Diaz and dared him to return to the UFC to complete their trilogy. That said, McGregor's comeback opponent and date haven't been officially announced yet.

