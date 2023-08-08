BREAKING: Conor McGregor suggests Michael Chandler fight may be off the table in bombshell revelation

Conor McGregor was expected to face Michael Chandler, his rival coach on the ongoing season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF/) season 31, as soon as he becomes eligible to compete again. The Irishman was last seen inside the octagon against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021.

The former UFC two-division champion has consistently embraced the idea of keeping his options open for potential opponents in the future. TUF 31 was built on the foundation of the possibility that Conor McGregor, who is making a comeback after a horrific leg injury in his last fight, will eventually lock horns with Chandler at the season's conclusion.

As it stands, McGregor appears to have left the idea of the matchup behind. His recent tweets suggest that he has turned his attention to the freshly crowned 'BMF' champion Justin Gaethje.

However, amidst the intrigue, the Irishman dropped a bombshell update, implying that the showdown with Chandler might be a distant dream. In a cryptic revelation, he disclosed that the UFC has bigger plans in mind for his comeback, leaving the possibility of a Chandler showdown hanging by a thread. McGregor wrote on Twitter:

"I’ll do it if they want, no problem. I don’t think they want him no more though. There are loads of juicy fights around and my return date is my return date. I never gave a fu*k about who it was. Ever! I’ll fight anyone. I’ll even fly them to me, ask [Paul] Malinaggi. Flown in and bet around."

Check out Conor McGregor's tweet below:

[via: @thenotoriousmma on Twitter]

Michael Chandler continues to assert that the Conor McGregor fight will happen

Michael Chandler staunchly shoots down recent rumors of the fight with Conor McGregor falling apart. Despite the Irishman's shift in focus to Justin Gaethje, Chandler firmly believes that a highly anticipated clash with McGregor remains too compelling to be brushed aside.

Chandler, the former three-time Bellator lightweight champion, is eager to face McGregor and claims that the fight makes perfect sense for both fighters and the promotion. He remains unfazed by the surrounding speculation, expressing his confidence that the bout will materialize.

Speaking in a recent interview with ESPN MMA, Chandler stated:

“I’m not really that worried about it. I believe the fight is happening. The fight makes too much sense for it not to happen. I’m still the most entertaining guy on the doggone roster. Everyone wants to see the greatest comeback in combat sports history, so I think it’s going to be me and Conor. That’s it.”

Catch Chandler's comments below: