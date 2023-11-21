Conor McGregor might be breaking a law at his multi-million dollar construction project site, says local councillor

Conor McGregor is widely revered for both his fighting prowess and business acumen. The 35-year-old Irishman has secured millions of dollars with the Proper No. Twelve Irish whiskey brand, besides also benefitting from some of his other brands such as TIDL, Forged Irish Stout, etc.

The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion also owns several pubs in his native Dublin, including the famous Black Forge Inn. Another of his business ventures is an under-construction apartment complex in south Dublin. The Conor McGregor Dublin project is estimated to be worth around €100 million.

In 2022, the DCC (Dublin City Council) notified Conor McGregor to solve a couple of issues related to the construction project -- namely, the problem of Japanese knotweed and monitoring bat activity. The issues were seemingly dealt with. Demolition and construction work commenced in July 2023, and the massive project has been moving ahead swiftly.

Nevertheless, as reported by The Sun, local Green Party Councillor Michael Pidgeon and other residents in the vicinity of Conor McGregor's under-construction apartment complex have now expressed their concerns. Pidgeon notably indicated that noisy, heavy drilling work had exceeded the 6 pm curfew time. He stated:

"It’s a very noisy site because of the drilling... It’s definitely gone beyond 6 pm at times and I don’t know if they are permitted to do that."

As per the Dublin locality's rules, the noisy machinery has to be shut down after the 6 pm curfew on weekdays. Although the construction work could continue after 6 pm if permits are procured, the DCC has to inform residents of it.

Speaking of which, the DCC hasn't sent out any letters to notify the residents about a potential drilling time extension in McGregor's project. Ergo, many feel that McGregor is breaking the law.

The site, purchased for €19 million by McGregor, is expected to be a grand project with 300 apartments, most of which would be build-to-rent apartments. It'll also consist of shops, cafés, and a supermarket. They'll be a part of three separate adjoining sites.

Government officials like Sinn Fein councilor Maire Devine previously lambasted the project for not being ideal to provide affordable housing. However, Devine recently suggested that McGregor is a "man of the people" and might have a plan with the project to help the locals.

Meanwhile, residents in the project's vicinity opined that the drilling along the Grand Canal continued for an hour after the curfew till about 7 pm. One resident spoke to The Sun and noted that they've been adjusting to the drilling sounds during the day, but enduring the same after a hard day's work is tough.

The resident implied that the elders, animals, children, and even adults in the area are suffering due to the curfew time being disregarded in McGregor's project. The resident suggested that the noise pollution and disregard for the law were "disrespectful to the community."

Conor McGregor legal issues: The UFC great aims for UFC return amid unending conflicts with the law

While the myriad of Conor McGregor businesses has earned him tremendous success over the years, his penchant for trash talk and oft-criticized aggressiveness has sometimes gotten him at odds with the law.

From driving offenses and punching an elderly gentleman in his native Ireland to throwing a dolly at a fighter bus and his subsequent arrest in the U.S., McGregor has faced several legal problems.

Since his rise to prominence as a combat sports megastar, Conor McGregor has faced multiple sexual assault allegations. He dealt with several such legal cases stemming from alleged incidents that transpired in 2018 and 2020.

Furthermore, in June 2023, Conor McGregor attended a Miami Heat basketball game and was later accused of sexual assault by a woman. The case was dropped in October 2023. Moreover, McGregor hasn't been proven guilty in the 2018 and 2020 cases either.

The consensus is that Conor McGregor, who's been on an injury hiatus from MMA since July 2021, is eyeing a comeback at UFC 300. Though the matchup hasn't been officially announced yet, it's believed that McGregor could fight Michael Chandler at the landmark UFC 300 event in April 2024.