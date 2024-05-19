Conor McGregor name-dropped in hilarious 'Road House' reveal by Jake Gyllenhaal during SNL promo

Combat sports megastar Conor McGregor was referenced by Jake Gyllenhaal in the latter's promo on the NBC comedy series, SNL (Saturday Night Live). An acting savant and Hollywood star, America's Gyllenhaal hosted the SNL Season 49 finale episode and mentioned McGregor while filming it.

Ireland's McGregor made his silver screen debut earlier this year, starring as the antagonist, Knox, in the 'Road House' (2024) movie. Gyllenhaal played the protagonist. It was a remake of the 1989 cult classic Hollywood action movie, 'Road House,' which starred the late great Patrick Swayze as the lead.

Both McGregor and Gyllenhaal earned widespread praise for their performances in the 2024 movie, which was released on the Amazon Prime OTT platform on March 21.

Gyllenhaal has seemingly shared a great camaraderie with McGregor before, during, and after the film was shot. The MMA icon had suggested that they'd exchanged legitimate strikes while filming action scenes. Meanwhile, the 43-year-old actor also jested about almost getting legitimately punched by 'The Notorious.'

While hosting SNL Live's Season 49 finale, the actor joked about getting punched by McGregor. Gyllenhaal stated:

"Thank you so much. It's great, great to be hosting the finale of Season 49 ... I mean, when you think of historic television seasons, the first number that pops into your head is 49. I mean, sure, you've got one more episode, and I would've been hosting the premiere of the 50th season. But who cares? You know? 40 [sic] is a great number."

He added:

"I mean, seven times seven; classic. You know? Oh, and 49 is like 69, but easier. Also, 49 is the number of times Conor McGregor accidentally punched me during Road House ... People ask me what it's like to work with Conor, and I always say, 'Oh, so great!' Because I'm scared he's nearby."

Check out Gyllenhaal's comments below (0:00-0:54):

Watch Gyllenhaal's hilarious monologue below:

Conor McGregor and Jake Gyllenhaal-starrer 'Road House' likely to get a sequel

The 'Road House' (2024) movie reportedly broke multiple records for Amazon MGM Studios. Before the Jake Gyllenhaal SNL promo this month, he'd spoken to Collider in March and expressed his interest in reprising the role of the 'Road House' protagonist (Elwood Dalton) in a potential sequel.

Besides, speculation has abounded that Conor McGregor could return as Knox.

The film became Amazon MGM Studios' most-watched produced film debut ever worldwide, boasting around 80 million viewers.

Head of Amazon MGM Studios Jennifer Salke recently addressed an upfront presentation, per Variety. Salke signaled a second installment of 'Road House' with Gyllenhaal returning. Amazon's Instagram handle highlighted that Gyllenhaal will return for the next "Road House" movie, albeit additional details are yet to be disclosed.

Meanwhile, Conor McGregor is scheduled to end his MMA hiatus dating back to July 2021. He's implied that his movie career would temporarily take a backseat in light of his UFC comeback. McGregor will fight Michael Chandler in a welterweight bout at UFC 303 on June 29, 2024.