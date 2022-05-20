Conor McGregor names the only fighter who has managed to put a scratch on him 

Conor McGregor claims Chad Mendes is the only fighter to have ever made him bleed. During a recent Twitter back-and-forth with Henry Cejudo, McGregor slammed the ground-and-pound game of UFC fighters.

The Irishman then went on to say that Mendes was the only opponent to have scratched him. Additionally, McGregor gave credit to 'Money' for fair play and labeled him "Bare knuckle Chad" after his new career. The 33-year old wrote in a now-deleted tweet:

"Same thing anyway, try and hold. I don't care, im trying to find nasty shots to end a person here. Them elbows are no joke, nor the upkicks. Everyone's ground and pound is piss. Not a scratch has there ever been on me Mendez only one. Fair play all same. Bare knuckle Chad."

McGregor's recent comments were part of a Twitter rant he went on after Cejudo criticized his training video. While 'Triple C' gave him advice on avoiding takedowns, 'Notorious' claims to be focused on knocking his opponents out.

Chad Mendes claims to have earned more in his BKFC debut than in his title fight against Conor McGregor

Chad Mendes stepped in on fourteen days' notice to face Conor McGregor for the interim featherweight title at UFC 189 in 2015. Mendes dominated McGregor on the ground for the better part of two rounds but attempted an ill-timed guillotine in the second frame. McGregor sprawled out and brought the fight back to the feet to knock Mendes out in the final seconds of round two.

Mendes never really found his momentum back and ended his UFC career in 2018 after going 4-2 in his last six. 'Money' is now plying his trade at the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, where he debuted with a fourth-round TKO win over Josh Famez in February.

According to Mendes, his BKFC debut outdid his earnings for almost any out bout in his career, including the UFC 189 clash against McGregor. The 37-year-old told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour:

"Yeah, it's true [I made more than my time in the UFC]. Including Conor. Close to that, but yeah, more."

Watch Mendes' appearance on The MMA Hour below:

