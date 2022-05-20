Conor McGregor refuses to take "fat mess" Henry Cejudo's fighting tips - "I nasty from bottom. Really. Evil."

Conor McGregor is unwilling to pay any heed to fighting tips from Henry Cejudo. Reacting to McGregor's latest training video, Cejudo advised the Irishman to avoid turning his hips with punches as it makes one susceptible to takedowns.

Hitting back at 'Triple C', McGregor claimed his intention was to knock his opponents out even if it cost him a takedown. 'The Notorious' also suggested that Cejudo get some octagon action, labeling him a "fat mess" for his inactivity in the last two years. The 33-year-old wrote on Twitter:

"God bless you. Hold on tight. I Just want to crush the head not hold. I’ll be there on bottom fighting “evil” if I “overthrow” my hips, over throw nice word. Come back and hit a throw. Whatever after that, launch someone. Make the splash kiddo. You a fat mess the last 24. Truth "

Since Cejudo seemingly couldn't make much sense of McGregor's tweet, the Irishman went on to explain further. According to 'The Notorious', he is "Evil" on the ground from the bottom position.

The Irishman also claimed he would complete an entire bout on the ground if need be. McGregor further questioned Cejudo regarding an incident where his opponent was on top of him. This appears to be a reference to Dustin Poirier choosing to let up 'The Notorious' during their trilogy fight. The 33-year-old further wrote:

"I nasty from bottom. Really. Evil. I Don’t care.Shoot.Hold. I’ve nasty weapons here. I’d do whole fight here if had to.where was he going he was top guard can you explain please master splinter2ndcousin?Where was he going? I’d scoot in to butcher if had 2 on god.B’s in my account"

Conor McGregor attempted a jumping guillotine on Poirier and ended up in full guard during the first round of their trilogy fight at UFC 264. Poirier spent nearly half the round in top position, only to let up his opponent with hardly ten seconds to go in the round.

"I know that you know, that I know my shit" - Henry Cejudo to Conor McGregor

Henry Cejudo has been relentlessly schooling Conor McGregor since the Irishman started releasing his training videos. Cejudo initially advised McGregor to feint more and subsequently told him that his feints looked unbelievable.

While McGregor refused to take his tips, 'Triple C' recently claimed the Irishman knows how knowledgeable he is. The 35-year-old also seemingly took at dig at the person holding mitts for McGregor, asking him to "give the snowman a break."

It must be noted that McGregor's padwork partner bears a resemblance to former UFC heavyweight Jeff Monson, aka 'The Snowman'. Cejudo wrote on Twitter:

"Whatever the cringe this means. I know that you know, that I know my shit. This is free advice I’m giving you lad. Ps give the snowman a break"

