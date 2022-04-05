"A tip from the goat" - Henry Cejudo critiques Conor McGregor's "naked" boxing

Henry Cejudo seems to be taking his new coaching role rather seriously and has once again critiqued Conor McGregor's boxing technique. The Irishman uploaded a clip from a pad session at Crumlin Boxing Club in Dublin, Ireland. He captioned the post:

"Think of your straights as swords, and your hooks as hammers. @McGregorFast"

'Triple C' was quick to make note of what he believed to be inadequacies in McGregor's technique and chimed in with his suggestions for the former lightweight champion. Referring to himself as the G.O.A.T, Cejudo said:

"Everything is done naked. No fakes, no faints, no level changes. But you think your going to get a different result. You work so much on combinations where you should be working entries, set ups, and setting traps. Just a tip from the goat"

The Olympic gold medalist and former two-division UFC champion pointed out that Conor McGregor was throwing punches and combinations like a boxer rather than setting up traps and looking for level changes as a mixed martial artist should.

However, it's worth noting that McGregor is, in fact, inside a boxing club where they most likely train solely in boxing. Add to that the fact that the Irishman is recovering from a gruesome leg injury, and it's easy to understand why he may first want to work on his boxing and find his rhythm once again before resuming his MMA training.

It's fitting that Conor McGregor returned to Crumlin Boxing Club to resume working the mitts. It is, after all, where he began his combat sports journey before shifting focus to MMA and training with John Kavanagh at Straight Blast Gym.

Henry Cejudo claimed he'd fight Conor McGregor at 155lbs "on one condition"

'Triple C' and 'Notorious' have been trading barbs on social media for weeks now. Cejudo even called McGregor out for a fight and was brutally trolled by the Irishman, who claimed he "didn't give two f**ks" about the former Olympian.

During an episode of The Triple C and The Schmo Show, Cejudo addressed his ongoing Twitter feud with the former two-division champion. Poking fun at McGregor, 'Triple C' claimed he'd go up to 155 pounds and fight the Irishman if he agreed to be "sober" for the fight.

"Let me make you a deal. I will literally go up to 155 pounds to fight you if you are willing to be sober for the fight. What's up?" said Cejudo.

When jokingly asked how he'd test McGregor's apparent sobriety, the Fight Ready coach said:

"I don't know man, we test his blow. Watever that is but I will literally go to 155 if Conor McGregor passes soberity. I think that's even. I think that's a great fight. I think that's a great negotiation tactic."

