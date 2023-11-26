"Conor McGregor is the new hero of Neo Nazis" - UFC star condemned for "wealthy hater" tirade against immigrants

Conor McGregor's multifaceted influence as a fighter, entrepreneur, and celebrity has become synonymous with the Irish identity. However, his recent foray into political commentary, specifically addressing issues related to immigrants and certain rights afforded to them, has sparked controversy.

McGregor's focus shifted towards the political landscape, highlighting a longstanding Irish law dating back to 1984 that permits non-residents to participate in elections. In a recent video, the Irish Prime Minister encouraged migrants to register and exercise their voting rights, triggering McGregor's discontent, which he shared on X.

The crux of McGregor's discontent lies in a provision of the Irish constitution, and his criticism gained momentum in the aftermath of a stabbing incident on Parnell Square, where five individuals were injured.

McGregor, characteristically unreserved in expressing his opinions, asserted on social media that Ireland is "at war" and invoked the notion of reaping what is sown.

These remarks, made before the riots, have come under scrutiny, with barrister and GAA pundit Joe Brolly publicly condemning McGregor's comments in the wake of the horrific episode in Dublin.

Referencing Conor McGregor's online statements both before and after the riots, Joe Brolly, a former Derry player, strongly criticized the UFC star for the stance he took, writing:

"The @TheNotoriousMMA the new hero of Neo Nazis. Conor’s contributions are typical of wealthy haters. First: stir it up: ‘Ireland, we are at war’ (what a load of crap). Then, when it kicks off (didn’t see him there): ‘Despicable scenes last night’ (Uses 2 pics of non-whites)"

Brolly further harked back to the viral story when Roches Barbers announced that they would be shutting their doors after Conor McGregor-owned firm tripled their rent:

"The @TheNotoriousMMA a true Irish patriot. Those immigrants coming to Ireland, putting up the rents. Taking Irish jobs…"

Behind Joe Brolly's accusation: How Conor McGregor's company allegedly shut down a family-owned business

It came to light earlier this year that the famous Roches Barbershop in Dublin is closing its doors after 70 years, following a threefold rent hike by Jemi Ventures, a firm owned by Conor McGregor.

The shop was located in the same building as Conor McGregor's Black Forge Inn pub. The Roche family, unable to afford the increased rent from €500 to €1500, posted a notice thanking everyone for 71 incredible years.

According to The Independent, Jemi Ventures informed the business owners that their monthly rent would increase from €500 to €1500. The Roche family bid farewell and expressed gratitude in a notice posted outside the doors of their barbershop that read:

"It's time to say goodbye... After 71 incredible years, we will be closing our doors for the final time on September 30th at 5.15 pm. The Roche family and the shop team would like to sincerely thank everyone who helped to make this barber shop a success."