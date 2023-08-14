Conor McGregor next fight: Former UFC title challenger made favorite ahead of Jake Paul boxing clash

Earlier this year, Dana White grabbed the attention of fight fans around the globe when he announced Conor McGregor's UFC return. Months have passed since the announcement, yet McGregor's fight with Michael Chandler doesn't have a date.

This has led many fans to speculate that McGregor might never fight again, but rest assured, the Irishman is planning to make a comeback. During the recent Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius fight night, the UFC star revealed his three-fight fight plan for his return to active competition.

Catch Conor McGregor's comments below:

As per the Dubliner, he'll take on Michael Chandler on his octagon return and then fight Justin Gaethje and Nate Diaz in his next two.

Following McGregor's comments, an in-house trader at SportsLens.com has formulated exclusive odds on who 'The Notorious' would fight next; take a look.

Per SportsLens' odds maker, Michael Chandler is the most likely opponent McGregor would fight on his comeback. The fight is given as an implied probability of 44.4% or an odds of 5/4.

In another exciting possibility, the odds of the Dubliner taking on social media star Jake Paul in boxing next is given as 6/1 [an implied probability of 14.3%]. The odds for McGregor rematching Nate Diaz or Dustin Poirier in his next fight is 9/1 [ implied probability 10%].

Check out a few other odds below:

Odds that McGregor never fights again - 6/1

Odds of McGregor facing any other opponent - 6/1

Odds for McGregor fighting Justin Gaethje - 7/1

When Nate Diaz explained how a phone call with Conor McGregor about their trilogy would go

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz have shown interest in locking heads in the octagon for a third time. Both men hold one win against the other, and a trilogy fight will surely be a blockbuster for the UFC.

During his post-fight press conference at UFC 279, Diaz was quizzed by one of the reporters on whether the Dubliner had reached out to him about the trilogy. In a hilarious rant, the Stockton native mimicked how such a phone call would play out:

"I'm supposed to fight dog, I ain't talking to that mother f****r. What are you talking about? 'Hey, how you doing? want to fight?' said Diaz mimicking McGregor'. 'F**k you mother f****r. Did you call my phone? Who gave you my number?' That's how the call would go."

Catch Nate Diaz's comments on Conor McGregor trilogy below (0:20):