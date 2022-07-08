"It's nowhere near where I am now" - Jake Paul compares his success at 25 to Conor McGregor's

Jake Paul believes he is more successful at 25 than Conor McGregor was. Paul, referring to the money he's made, also admitted that he thinks he's a bigger prize fighter than 'Notorious'.

Running it back eight years, when McGregor was 25, the Irishman was two years into his UFC career. He stepped into the octagon to face Jose Aldo for the featherweight title in 2015. Aldo, at the time, was considered the best 145'er in the world. 'Notorious' risked his 14-fight winning streak and catapulted his career into stardom when he KO'd the Brazilian in just 13 seconds.

Speaking on the FLAGRANT podcast, Jake Paul shared that he believes he's a bigger draw and more desirable prize fight than the 33-year-old former champ-champ was at 25:

"You look at where Conor McGregor was at my age. It's nowhere near where I am now. The potential is unlimited, to become the biggest and greatest prize fighter in the world."

Jake Paul fought three times in 2021 against former MMA fighters, earning a reported $40 million.

Paul defeated Ben Askren once and Tyron Woodley twice. Later this year in August, the 25-year-old will headline his own pay-per-view at Madison Square Garden.

'The Problem Child' was originally meant to face Tommy Fury, a bout that was rescheduled from December last year, but 'TNT' has been refused entry to the USA.

It was confirmed earlier this week that Hasim Rahman Jr. will face Jake Paul instead. The 31-year-old American has a professional record of 12-1 and will be the first professional boxer that Paul has faced in the squared circle.

Conor McGregor refuses to train with lightweight fighter ahead of his UFC return

Conor McGregor is certainly making no friends as his return to the octagon looms. Most recently, the 33-year-old and No.10-ranked lightweight Rafael Fiziev had a war of words on Twitter, with the latter offering to train with McGregor.

The discussion was initially about defending an axe kick and a roundhouse kick. The conversation soon turned sour and 'Notorious' didn't take kindly to 'Ataman's offer to train with him at the Tiger Muay Thai gym in Singapore:

"No bother pal, sound. Think of me as tiger woods with a 12 iron and your nose as the golf ball. And think of me sprinting for it with a running switch kick and f**k your little bend back. You little bend back nobody bitch. Oh you bend over, wow, that’s awesome. Congrats pal haha"

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA @RafaelFiziev @tigermuaythai No bother pal, sound. Think of me as tiger woods with a 12 iron and your nose as the golf ball. And think of me sprinting for it with a running switch kick and fuck your little bend back. You little bend back nobody bitch. Oh you bend over, wow, that’s awesome. Congrats pal haha @RafaelFiziev @tigermuaythai No bother pal, sound. Think of me as tiger woods with a 12 iron and your nose as the golf ball. And think of me sprinting for it with a running switch kick and fuck your little bend back. You little bend back nobody bitch. Oh you bend over, wow, that’s awesome. Congrats pal haha

'Mystic Mac's imminent UFC return still has fans guessing who the Irishman is going to face. Judging by McGregor's training videos, the UFC star is almost back to full fitness but is walking around with a much more bulky physique.

McGregor stated back in March that he was interested in facing welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, but multiple lightweight fighters such as Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler have also called him out.

Dana White admitted he'd be interested in booking Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler. For now, there is no official word of a return date or opponent.

