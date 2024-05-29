Conor McGregor reacts to Eminem announcing new single on FaceTime call with magician David Blaine

Conor McGregor, like many on social media, was left stunned by Eminem's recent announcement of a new single, 'Houdini', which is scheduled for release this Friday. The rapper revealed the upcoming single on a FaceTime call with magician David Blaine, with the clip of their conversation being shared on Instagram.

Eminem also teased a potential retirement, telling Blaine that he will perform his own magic trick by making his own career disappear. Naturally, an announcement of that sort has drawn the attention of many on the internet, including McGregor, who popped up in the comments section of the rapper's post.

Check out Eminem's Instagram video:

Trending

McGregor, however, said nothing of Eminem's teased retirement. Instead, the former UFC double champion simply expressed excitement over the announcement.

"Quality!"

A screenshot of Conor McGregor's Instagram comment

Eminem has not released any new music since a 2023 single, 'Realest', with Ez Mil, which is why fans are buzzing with anticipation for the new track. Similarly, McGregor is gearing up for his own blockbuster return, as he will step inside the octagon for the first time since July 2021 at UFC 303, where he faces Michael Chandler at welterweight.

The Irishman will bear the weight of expectation on his shoulders come fight night, especially given his promises to spark Chandler. Unfortunately for McGregor, the odds are stacked against him. Not only will he be combating three years' worth of cage rust but he is also returning from a career-changing injury.

At UFC 264, 'The Notorious' faced Dustin Poirier in the third bout of a now infamous trilogy. McGregor snapped his lower shin at the end of Round 1, losing via TKO due to a doctor's stoppage. The injury kept him sidelined for some time, and many will have questions about his fitness by the time he and Chandler clash.

Conor McGregor is on good terms with another rapper

When Conor McGregor faced Floyd Mayweather Jr. in their now historic boxing match, he made the most of the pre-fight press conferences. It was during the pair's pre-fight press conference in Toronto, Canada, that they were introduced by hip-hop superstar, Drake.

Check out Drake supporting Conor McGregor ahead of UFC 229:

Expand Tweet

Since then, McGregor has kept friendly ties with the rapper, who even brought him out at the UFC 229 weigh-ins when 'The Notorious' faced heated rival Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The Irishman lost both fights, being TKO'd by Mayweather and submitted by Nurmagomedov.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback