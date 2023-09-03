Conor McGregor reacts to UFC Paris scoring a huge $4M live gate surpassing past year's arena attendance

Conor McGregor is easily the biggest pay-per-view star the MMA world has ever produced. Eight out of ten of UFC's top-selling pay-per-view events are McGregor cards.

Even then, 'The Notorious' was thoroughly impressed with the massive success of the recently concluded UFC Paris. Reacting to the high sales numbers pulled off by the fight card, the Irishman tweeted:

"Lovely gate for Europe. Nice collection here, great to see! Well done @UFCEurope team! There is money in Europe! Excited for Ireland event."

The premier promotion has indeed hit it big with this year's Paris card headlined by Ciryl Gane and Sergey Spivak. The event bagged a $4 million live gate at the fully sold-out Accor Arena with 15,610 fans in attendance, outselling the previous year's Paris event by almost a million dollars.

Ciryl Gane capped off the historic fight card by clinching a second-round knockout against surging contender Sergey Spivak, redeeming himself from the abysmal performance against Jon Jones at UFC 285.

With the win 'Bon Gamin' improved his record to 12-2. During his post-fight speech at the event, the Frenchman proclaimed that he is still on the prowl for the heavyweight strap.

Conor McGregor hasn't stepped inside the cage since suffering a leg injury at UFC 264 in 2021. The Irishman is scheduled to make his UFC return in a fight against Michael Chandler later this year or early 2024.

Conor McGregor reassures Irish talents after their disappointing UFC Paris outing

Two Irish talents at UFC Paris, Caolan Loughran, and Rhys McKee, failed to get their hands raised as both fighters succumbed to decision losses in their respective bouts.

Luckily, Ireland's biggest superstar, Conor McGregor, was there to lift their spirits after the disappointing performances. The Irishman congratulated the duo for their entertaining fights by tweeting:

"Well done Ireland’s @RhysMcKee and @DonCaolan135, showing heart, skill, and grit tonight and brining the crowd alive! Proud! Onwards we go! Back to the drawing board. We get this job done."

Rhys McKee is 13-5-1 as a professional mixed martial artist. However, he holds a lackluster UFC record of 0-3. Meanwhile, Caolan Loughran sports a record of 8-1, with his only loss coming in his UFC debut at UFC Paris.