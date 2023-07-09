Conor McGregor return fight to have a belt on the line? The Irishman makes bizarre claim in mid-event tweet

Irish superstar Conor McGregor has a habit of posting tweets during UFC fight events and it wasn't any different on July 8 during the UFC 290 event.

'The Notorious' made a strange claim in a tweet saying that the 'BMF" belt would be lined up for his return fight in the UFC.

"And don’t think for one second that the bmf belt isn’t being lined up specifically for the Mac Dad. Little one division twerps," wrote Conor McGregor.

The 'BMF' belt was first introduced in November 2019 when Jorge Masvidal took on Nate Diaz at UFC 244. 'Gamebred' defeated Diaz via TKO to win the symbolic title.

Masvidal recently parted ways with the UFC, therefore vacating the coveted title. Interestingly, the UFC has now announced a thrilling rematch between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje for the vacant belt at UFC 291, which is set to be held on July 29, 2023, at the Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah.

McGregor's tweet could imply that he's looking to compete against the winner of Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje (2) on his return. While that might be in contradiction to the entire notion of his potential bout with Chandler, it won't come as a surprise to see the Irishman take on the newest owner of the "BMF" belt.

Dana White speaks about the possibility of Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor recently took up coaching duties for the latest season of UFC's cult show 'The Ultimate Fighter' against Michael Chandler. The two athletes were expected to lock horns later in the year but currently, the chances of the fight becoming a reality seem to be diminishing.

But UFC president Dana White recently said that he was very confident of the fight still coming to fruition in 2023.

"100%."

Speaking about McGregor not re-entering the USADA pool, the UFC president said:

"The Conor Thing who the hell knows how that's gonna play out, who cares what USADA says, we'll see what happens when it happens."

Dana White provides an update on McGregor vs. Chandler.



McGregor is still yet to re-enter the USADA pool, but is still holding out hope that the fight happens this year.

