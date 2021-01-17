Conor McGregor reveals why he released DMs between him and Dana White publicly

Conor McGregor has cited lack of activity and frustrations as one of the reasons why he chose to release the private conversation between himself and Dana White. 'The Notorious' said that he was gunning for a fight in February of 2020, but it appeared as if he was not, which forced him to release his Instagram conversation with the UFC President.

Speaking to ESPN's Ariel Helwani, Conor McGregor reflected more on why he released the DMs.

"At that time when I was pointing that (leaked conversation) out, obviously it was frustration because, at that time, I was campaigning for a fight and it was like I wasn't campaigning for a fight. And I was a bit upset with that... I wanted activity. I am a competitor and a competitor needs activity," said Conor McGregor.

In the leaked messages, McGregor had written that he does not mind facing Diego Sanchez, whom he considered a "true warrior". The Irishman also said that he is keen to fight Justin Gaethje as well.

Dana White responded by dismissing Sanchez as one of McGregor's potential opponents, before offering him a fight against Gaethje at some point in July. However, McGregor revealed that he was not going to wait until July, and that he wanted to fight in the month of May.

To Diego Sanchez...

I seen your recent comments about your final bout and I am in!

After you fought Pereira, I had requested for myself and you to compete in Dublin. This was back in February when I was working on opposition for my season, pre covid.

Good luck this weekend! pic.twitter.com/Y0hf6Zr7XF — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 25, 2020

After McGregor leaked the conversation on Twitter, Dana White had stated that he was very upset with Conor McGregor because he broke the "man code" by releasing the DMs.

"I mean everybody here knows, this is some man-code stuff but it’s just something you don’t do. It’s just something that you don’t do, it is one of the dirtiest things you can do," said Dana White.

Conor McGregor has repaired his relationship with Dana White

The relationship between Conor McGregor and Dana White took an ugly turn in September of 2020. However, both of them have seemingly come to terms and share a friendly relationship now.

The Notorious said that he has always respected White and what he did in 2020 amid the pandemic was admirable.

"Me and Dana have always had a great relationship throughout the years. I believe it's even more so than a fighter-promoter. We have gone and have done amazing things together... We were at loggerheads, probably the most we have ever been, in 2020... We are back to where we were at, and I am happy with that," said McGregor.