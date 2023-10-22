Conor McGregor’s coach quotes Khabib Nurmagomedov in reaction to the bizarre ending in Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker at UFC 294 

Conor McGregor's longtime coach and friend, John Kavanagh, shared his thoughts on the strange ending to Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker at UFC 294 this weekend.

Walker, also a student of Kavanagh's, was hit in the face with an illegal knee by Ankalaev several minutes into Round One.

The Brazilian was given time to recover, as the referee brought the cage-side doctor into the octagon to examine Walker, who was deemed unfit to continue.

It was initially unclear why the doctor told the referee to call off the fight. But, upon further inspection, it was revealed that Johnny Walker could not provide an answer after being asked what country he was in.

Interestingly, the fight was deemed a no-contest, and not a disqualification for Magomed Ankalaev, who threw an illegal strike.

Conor McGregor's coach was immensely frustrated with the official result of the fight, and took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his dissatisfaction.

Kavanagh referenced Khabib Nurmagomedov's iconic "No.1 bulls**t" quote, and wrote this:

"Unintentional foul? Wtf he intend to do? Just be honest and say you don't have the balls to enforce the rules? If there's no rules, just let us know. We can prepare for that. No.1 bulls**t."

See the post below:

Expand Tweet

Conor McGregor hints at foul play in Islam Makhachev KO win at UFC 294

Conor McGregor was firmly focused on the anticipated UFC 294 main event between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski.

Prior to fight night, Makhachev stated that he will be an improved version of the fighter Volkanovski faced at UFC Perth in February.

Whilst 'The Great' seemed skeptical about his comments, the lightweight champion proved his words to be true this weekend.

The Dagestani landed a stunning left high-kick in Round One that hurt Volkanovski badly. Makhachev followed up with some ground-and-pound strikes, which Conor McGregor claimed could have been deemed illegal.

Several of the punches appeared to strike the "mohawk" area of the back of Volkanovski's head, which is an illegal area to hit an opponent.

There was little mention of the ground strikes by the UFC commentary team, nor president Dana White. But, Conor McGregor took to X to share a now-deleted message about the punches.

"A difficult sport to ref. To stop that on a warning or a point deduction when [Volkanovski] was essentially out already is a tricky one. But there would be grounds for it, 100%. Would have been nail-biting stuff. I’d have loved to see it happen. Back of the head shots are not good." [H/t: TalkSPORT]