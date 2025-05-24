Conor McGregor’s confidant fires shot at UFC after Movsar Evloev potentially overlooked for Alexander Volkanovski

Conor McGregor's former training partner, Dillon Danis, believes Movsar Evloev deserves the next UFC featherweight title shot.

On April 12, Alexander Volkanovski started a new chapter in the UFC's 145-pound division. The Australian defeated Diego Lopes for the vacant world title left behind by Ilia Topuria.

Following his bounce-back performance, Volkanovski voiced his interest in fighting No.4-Evloev, with a promotional record of 9-0.

Instead, the UFC booked Evloev for a July 26 fight night co-main event against highly touted promotional newcomer Aaron Pico.

Evloev reacted to his fight announcement by saying this on X:

"@alexvolkanovski thank you Champ for trying to fight me, I will fight in July and you fight in September, hopefully we both win and we can meet in December."

Dillon Danis responded to Evloev's post by saying:

"That’s f*cked up you deserve the title shot."

Although it's unconfirmed by the UFC, Movsar Evloev's fight announcement could imply Alexander Volksnovski's first title defense of his second reign will be against Yair Rodriguez.

Rodriguez, who shares the number four ranking with Evloev, is coming off a unanimous decision win against Patricio Pitbull. The 32-year-old suffered a third-round TKO loss against Volkanovski in July 2023.

Movsar Evloev believes he "cannot be denied" title shot with win against Aaron Pico

Movsar Evloev had a strong argument for deserving the next featherweight title shot. The undefeated Russian, similar to Belal Muhammad and Leon Edwards, has endured a longer road to UFC gold than other world champions.

Evloev took to X and had this to say about the UFC not being able to deny him a title shot if he defeats Aaron Pico:

"I told the UFC I will fight anyone they want and InshaaAllah after I win I cannot be denied anymore @danawhite"

Aaron Pico, a 28-year-old making his UFC debut, recently signed with the promotion after moving on from the Professional Fighters League (PFL) following the Bellator merger.

Pico has high expectations to have an immediate impact in the UFC featherweight division. Those theories will be quickly tested against the undefeated Movsar Evloev.

