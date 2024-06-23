Conor McGregor's fiancée Dee Devlin leaves five-word reaction to intimate yacht snap

Conor McGregor and his fiancée, Dee Devlin, have once again captured the headlines after their steamy exchange on Instagram. With the Irishman's birthday (July 14) approaching, he shared his desire to purchase a new Bugatti sportscar, prompting Devlin to leave a comment that has caught the eye of many fans.

'The Notorious' has amassed an incredible amount of wealth through his success in the UFC, as well as with his businesses. His recently uploaded Instagram post captured him and Devlin on their yacht, appearing to share an intimate moment.

The former two-division UFC champion posted the images with the following caption:

"AH F**K IT I'M GETTING MYSELF THAT BUGATTI NOW IT'S MY BIRTHDAY IN A FEW WEEKS."

See Conor McGregor's post below:

The Irishman's fiancée, Devlin, then posted the following comment:

"What daddy wants, daddy gets."

The pair have been together since 2008, long before 'The Notorious' was a household name. But McGregor has not forgotten his roots, as he has spoken on several occasions about how Devlin kept them afloat financially whilst he pursued his MMA career, before signing with the UFC.

Conor McGregor discusses why he pulled out of UFC 303

UFC 303 was set to see the return of Conor McGregor to the octagon, where he was expected to fight Michael Chandler in a long-awaited event.

The pair featured as respective coaches for season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter, which aired from May 30 - Aug. 15 last year. Usually, the coaches will go head-to-head following the show's season finale.

However, goings-on from the Irishman's side meant that his clash with Chandler was delayed on several occasions.

But after the bout was officially announced to headline UFC International Fight Week, disaster struck the McGregor camp, as he suffered a broken toe roughly a month before fight night.

As a result, 'The Notorious' withdrew from a UFC bout for the first time ever, and he has now explained why, saying this:

"I've done it before, I've made the walk on a multitude of times under those circumstances and given these bums an advantage over me that they don't even deserve... So now I'm dialing it in, I'm getting these training camps correct. I'm walking in there 100 percent Conor McGregor, injury free. Perfection is on the menu."

Watch Conor McGregor's interview below:

