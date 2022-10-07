"I eat the liver with shots not forks" - Conor McGregor's response to a fan claiming he's trying to be like Liver King

Conor McGregor had a quirky reply after being compared to social media sensation Liver King.

Reacting to the Irishman's pictures wherein he's seen flexing and flaunting his physique, a fan tweeted during a recent Q&A session on Twitter:

"At this point ur tryna be liver king"

In a witty response, the Irishman noted that Liver King literally eats liver with forks while he metaphorically eats up his opponents' livers with vicious shots. According to 'The Notorious', he connects liver shots with his feet, fists, elbows, and even his head at times.

Pronouncing himself 'King', Conor McGregor wrote on Twitter:

"Who? I eat the liver with shots not forks. Ball of the foot, heel of the foot, fist, elbow, you name it. Even the butt of the head on the sly I dig them in. Production sees nothin till highlights, and even then only the next day. M*******cker I destroy liver. I’m King, period."

Brian Johnson, aka Liver King, has gained a massive following on social media from eating raw liver. While Johnson sports a ripped and bulked-up physique, many believe it has more to do with steroids than raw liver. Since McGregor's x-rated rant, Johnson has also hit back at the Irishman

Conor McGregor has not been tested by USADA in 2022

Conor McGregor has been out of the octagon for more than a year, nursing his broken leg. The Irishman has spent the better part of the year vacationing while also bragging about his bulked-up physique.

However, the Irishman stirred up controversy due to his recent testing record. McGregor was accused of being on steroids after it was revealed that 'Notorious' hadn't been tested by USADA this entire year.

Conor McGregor was last tested in the third quarter of 2021, shortly after his UFC 264 outing against Dustin Poirier. USADA was also accused of favoritism as their 24/7 whereabouts policy is usually a nightmare for fighters even if they aren't competing.

Providing an explanation, USADA stated that an athlete must be in the testing pool for a minimum of six months before they are permitted to compete. However, they further revealed that under their discretion, the UFC might exempt an athlete from the six-month rule under exceptional circumstances. Part of the statement read:

"Similar to World Anti-Doping Agency rules, the UFC may grant an exemption to the six-month written notice rule in exceptional circumstances or where the strict application of that rule would be manifestly unfair to the athlete, but in both cases under the UFC rules, the athlete must provide at least two negative samples before returning to competition. We do not comment on the testing pool status of any particular athlete.”

