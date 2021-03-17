Create
Conor McGregor's trainer has a good laugh at Kamaru Usman's unorthodox shadow fighting moves in training

Kamaru Usman (left) Dillon Danis (right)
Prathik John
Modified 27 min ago
News
UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman isn't particularly liked by Conor McGregor's trainer Dillon Danis. In an attempt to troll the champ about his use of an off-beat technique, the latter took to his Twitter to post the following:

Is Kamaru Usman using a technique that is looked down on?

Unorthodox techniques have been a part of combat sports since its inception. UFC champion Kamaru Usman has been under the radar in recent times for his ill-reputed foot stomps.

After being criticized for using the technique during his 170-pound title defence against Jorge Masvidal, many thought that Kamaru Usman would stop using foot stomps. However, despite the bad-mouthing from fans and experts, the 33-year-old retained his title while extending his undefeated record to 12-0 in the UFC.

Dillon Danis has had his own share of controversies in the past. Danis was involved in the post-fight brawl with Khabib Nurmagomedov after the latter faced Conor McGregor at UFC 229. Since then, the New-Jersey native has managed to creep into the bad books of many fighters.

This isn't the first time that Dillon Danis has taken a jibe at Kamaru Usman. Following the champion's most-recent title defense against number-one contender Gilbert Burns, Danis had the following to say:

"I'm gonna finish Usman for everyone so we don’t have to hear him talk again."
What is Dillon Danis' MMA record?

Dillon Danis currently has an undefeated MMA record consisting of 2 wins and 0 losses. Being a highly-decorated Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu practitioner, Danis made his MMA debut in April 2018 at Bellator 198.

The BJJ aficionado appears to want to take things to the next level. Following his street-altercation with YouTube celebrity-turned boxer Jake Paul, Danis is now eyeing a super-fight with the 23-year old pro fighter.

Dillon Danis hasn't held back from talking smack in the past. Sparing no fighters on the UFC roster, it seems as though the world-renowned MMA grappler wants to have a crack at some of the organization's best.

Do you think Dillon Danis will be signed by the UFC? If so, could a mega-showdown against Kamaru Usman potentially be on the cards?

Let us know your thoughts and opinions in the comment section below!

Published 17 Mar 2021, 17:05 IST
