Conor McGregor seemingly buries the hatchet in light of Daniel Cormier's list of must-see UFC fighters

Former two-division champion Conor McGregor was recently involved in a war of words with UFC legend Daniel Cormier. The Irishman posted and deleted a set of tweets that had the MMA community buzzing. While he may have deleted the posts, McGregor was still at odds with the former champ-champ.

However, in the latest development, it would seem that 'Notorious' has buried the hatchet. This comes after Daniel Cormier named Conor McGregor at the top of his list of must-see fighters. During his show, DC & RC with Ryan Clark, Cormier and Clark drew up lists of fighters they considered must-watch entertainment. Despite his recent altercation with Conor McGregor, DC heralded the Dubliner at the top of the list.

Needless to say, the Irishman was quick to make a note of the same and respond. Conor McGregor was all praise for Daniel Cormier and his fantasy list, as he wrote in his post:

"Fair, although I would say I am 1 thru 5 before other comes in, but I understand. Respect Daniel, carry on, god bless. Nice one mate, get a bottle of 12 onto the set now. You were seen! @ProperWhiskey has landed The Big P 12 @laura_sanko @espn #tasty #forbesnumber1"

Fair, although I would say I am 1 thru 5 before other comes in, but I understand. Respect Daniel, carry on, god bless. Nice one mate, get a bottle of 12 onto the set now. You were seen! @ProperWhiskey has landed The Big P 12 🇮🇪 @laura_sanko @espn #tasty #forbesnumber1 pic.twitter.com/c1keOU2Qyj — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 26, 2021

It's amusing, to say the least, that Conor McGregor asked Daniel Cormier to get a bottle of his Irish whiskey on the show after ridiculing DC for apparently being "drunk on the job." McGregor also tagged Laura Sanko, who stood up for Cormier in light of McGregor's allegations.

Watch the full episode of DC & RC below:

Conor McGregor is easily the most popular mixed martial artist of all time

Despite his recent skid in the octagon, Conor McGregor remains the biggest draw in the UFC and MMA by a long margin. Ever since his debut, the Irishman has found a way to have the world hooked on to his every word and tune in to watch his every fight.

Conor McGregor is one of the few athletes who have transcended their sport and done it so immensely. The former champ-champ is not just the wealthiest MMA fighter or athlete on Forbes' list but is also the most popular MMA fighter in history.

It is understandable, then, why Daniel Cormier picked Conor McGregor as the king of the must-see fighters' list despite the recent animosity. The Irishman has not only been responsible for the biggest PPV events in UFC history but was also involved in the second-highest PPV event of all time - his boxing debut against Floyd Mayweather did 4.3 million PPV buys.

👑 First Simultaneous 2-Division Champ:

145lbs: 🏆Aldo (KO)

155lbs: 🏆Alvarez (KO)



💸 Highest Top 3 PPV in MMA History:



1️⃣ Khabib vs. McGregor (2.4M PPV)



2️⃣ Poirier vs. McGregor 3 (1.8M PPV)



3️⃣ Diaz vs. McGregor 2 (1.65M PPV) — boxingfan 🛥 (@boxbarryhearn) August 22, 2021

Read our exclusive with Kevin Lee - who lambasts Khabib for going after the UFC ring girls!

Edited by Avinash Tewari