"I can assure everyone he wasn't actually drunk" - Laura Sanko sticks up for co-host Daniel Cormier after Conor McGregor drunk accusations at UFC 264

UFC on ESPN analyst Laura Sanko has voiced her support for Daniel Cormier amidst Conor McGregor's allegations that 'DC' was drunk during the UFC 264 media day.

In his latest set of deleted tweets, Conor McGregor went after former UFC double champion Daniel Cormier, calling him a "fat mess." The Irishman also insinuated that Cormier displayed 'dreadful' behavior by "showing up drunk" for the media day of one of the biggest fights in the promotion's history.

This is a reference to Daniel Cormier's amusing interaction with the media following a beer chugging contest with fellow analyst Laura Sanko on the UFC 264 Weigh In Show. In light of Conor McGregor's allegations, Sanko tweeted in support of her co-host. The broadcaster stated that 'DC' was humoring himself and others. Her tweet read:

"I can assure everyone he wasn't actually drunk. DC is a funny guy and he was having fun. He's twice my size, we drank the same amount just as fast (well, almost lol) and I was fine. He was joking around. He's a true professional on all levels."

The beer chugging contest was part of a series of tasks ESPN analysts undertake during shows for a ceremonial UFC belt. In the past, the team has undertaken challenges like mechanical bull riding and indoor putting.

Conor McGregor's attacks on Daniel Cormier began during UFC 265

Daniel Cormier is close friends with Conor McGregor's arch-nemesis Khabib Nurmagomedov. After the Irishman posted and deleted a highly controversial tweet regarding Nurmagomedov's late father, Cormier weighed in on the issue, saying it was "a cry for help."

Always one with something to say, Conor McGregor tweeted during this past weekend's UFC 265 broadcast, using DC's words to take a jibe at him. While he proceeded to delete the tweet, he did not seem to have let Cormier's remarks go.

In his latest set of deleted tweets, not only did McGregor question DC's professionalism but also brought up his rival Jon Jones. Conor McGregor congratulated Jones for securing a head kick victory over Cormier at UFC 214 while referencing Khabib Nurmagomedov's words of "good over evil."

McGregor's latest outburst seems to have been brought on by Daniel Cormier's ESPN show DC & RC. During the newest episode, Cormier asked Conor McGregor to focus on himself and the people beating him inside the octagon.

