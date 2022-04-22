Conor McGregor seemingly shows off old knockout in cryptic tweet - "Master of fighting"

Conor McGregor calls himself "the face of the fight game," and it isn't a stretch by any means. The Irishman is by far the biggest superstar in mixed martial arts history and one of the biggest names to have emerged from combat sports at large.

In a recent tweet, McGregor posted a picture of himself wearing sunglasses, in which the reflection appears to be of one of his knockouts. While it isn't clear which fight he's alluding to, it's possible that the image could be from his iconic knockout of Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 when he became the first simultaneous two-division champion in UFC history.

He captioned the tweet:

"Master of fighting"

The image shows a bird's eye view of the UFC octagon. It appears to have McGregor in white shorts being separated from his opponent by the referee, who's dressed in black. The Dublin native was also seen in white shorts during his first fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 178 when he knocked out 'The Diamond' within the first two minutes of the bout.

See the highlights of McGregor vs. Alvarez below:

On this day in 2016: Conor McGregor became the double champ at UFC 205. On this day in 2016: Conor McGregor became the double champ at UFC 205. 🏆🇮🇪 https://t.co/a2xhDTMaYZ

Watch the highlights of McGregor vs. Poirier 1 below:

While the assumption is that this latest post is alluding to one of these fights, it is all conjecture at this point. The fight image in the tweet posted by McGregor isn't clear enough to reach a decisive conclusion. It could be the Alvarez fight or the Poirier fight, or a different bout entirely. If you have a guess as to which fight McGregor is alluding to, list it in the comments.

Conor McGregor has trolled Dustin Poirier previously with a similar post

Leading up to their trilogy fight at UFC 264, Conor McGregor reignited his 'Notorious' persona to try and wage mental warfare against 'The Diamond'.

The Irishman and the Louisiana native first met at UFC 178 in a featherweight bout. They then rematched years later at 155lbs in the main event of UFC 257, where Dustin Poirier shocked the world by knocking McGregor out in the second round.

Before the rubber match, Conor McGregor posted a tweet similar to his latest, where he was seen wearing sunglasses. The reflection in the glasses was an image of him knocking Poirier out in their first meeting. Although the tweet was later deleted, it set tongues wagging in the MMA community.

Screenshot of Conor McGregor's deleted tweet

However, things came to an anticlimactic end in the rubber match when the Irishman suffered a gruesome injury and broke his leg at the end of the first round. Conor McGregor has since packed on a lot of muscle and stated that he wants to return at 170lbs to fight Kamaru Usman for the welterweight belt.

