Conor McGregor sent a curious DM to 'Crazy Plane Lady' after viral incident - Here's what he wanted from Tiffany Gomas

Conor McGregor reportedly sent a rather curious DM to internet personality Tiffany Gomas, who some netizens refer to as the 'Crazy Plane Lady.'

Tiffany Gomas rose to prominence courtesy of her viral airplane video earlier this year. On July 2, 2023, Gomas was removed from an American Airlines flight after she got into an altercation with a fellow passenger.

As per police reports procured by the New York Post, Tiffany Gomas accused a relative of stealing her AirPods. Moreover, a video of her shouting the phrase “that motherf**ker is not real” at the co-passenger she argued with notably went viral.

Gomas was removed from the plane and later argued with police officers at the airport. Furthermore, the visibly irate Dallas native warned that the plane shouldn't be allowed to take off. She even said that it'd blow up.

Meanwhile, the law enforcement officials attempted to de-escalate the situation by communicating with Tiffany Gomas and telling her she was likely just having a bad day. However, Gomas responded by cussing at an officer and asserting that her father, too, is a police officer.

Owing to the viral airplane video, Tiffany Gomas, who's a marketing veteran and works in real estate, was given the moniker 'Crazy Plane Lady' by internet users. Besides, conspiracy theories started circulating regarding Gomas and what she saw on the plane.

Gomas eventually issued an apology and took "full accountability" for her actions and acknowledged that her behavior was “completely unacceptable.” Appearing on the Pardon My Take podcast this month (November 2023), she shed light on the incident.

When asked who was the weirdest and/or best celebrity who'd hollered at her after the viral incident, Tiffany Gomas indicated that UFC megastar Conor McGregor DM'd her. Gomas stated:

“I mean Conor McGregor reached out... He sent me a DM... He wasn’t trying to get in my pants or anything.”

Upon being asked whether Conor McGregor simply messaged her to ask what's up, Tiffany Gomas replied by saying that 'The Notorious' wanted to know what she saw. Gomas said:

“No. He wanted to know what I saw."

Watch Tiffany Gomas discuss the topic at 2:42:50 in the video below:

What's next for MMA great and UFC icon Conor McGregor?

During her podcast appearance, Tiffany Gomas suggested that she didn't see anything out of the ordinary and that her comments in the viral video were just "an expression of speech.” Gomas further insinuated that legal proceedings related to the incident are still underway. Regardless, she jested about the unfortunate incident and emphasized that she was over its initial shock.

Meanwhile, Conor McGregor, who's been on an injury hiatus from MMA since July 2021, re-entered the USADA testing pool in October 2023. The Irishman recently dealt with a legal battle of his own, stemming from an alleged incident in June 2023.

Late last month (October 2023), McGregor addressed his long-awaited comeback, alluding to the ongoing speculation that he's likely to fight Michael Chandler at UFC 300 in April 2024.