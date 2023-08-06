Conor McGregor shares heart-rending memories with pet and family in rare display of sentimental side 

Like any other dog lover, Conor McGregor continues to cherish the memories of his beloved dog, Hugo, even after its passing. The Irishman recently shared touching photos of himself bonding with the late dog on Twitter.

Hugo had been by McGregor's side throughout his ascent to fame, making his passing all the more devastating. In 2021, Conor McGregor expressed his deep sorrow over losing his closest companion, who had been with him through thick and thin. From sleeping on a bed frame without a mattress to sharing precious moments with the UFC star's family, Hugo was an integral part of their lives.

The photographs depicted the bond between the fighter and his loyal friend, as Hugo accompanied McGregor on runs and babysat his children.

Almost two years have passed, and yet, the memories of Hugo remain vivid in Conor McGregor's mind. 'The Notorious' stumbled upon an article about dog behavior that drew a parallel between a dog's separation anxiety and a human panic attack.

This poignant piece deeply resonated with McGregor, prompting him to take a moment to reflect on the cherished moments with his old friend and share heartwarming images of them on Twitter. He captioned the post:

"This has hit me hard, I miss my dog so much. RIP Hugo, we think about you every day... Was with me all the way! Hugo, I’ll never forget you."

The posts have since been deleted by McGregor.

Henry Cejudo offers his prediction for a potential Conor McGregor vs. Justin Gaethje clash

Former UFC two-division champion Henry Cejudo recently weighed in on a potential clash between Conor McGregor and the freshly crowned 'BMF' champion Justin Gaethje.

The Irishman expressed interest in fighting Gaethje and challenging for the 'BMF' championship following the American's sensational second-round knockout victory over Dustin Poirier at UFC 291.

Weighing in on the potential clash in a recent video on his YouTube channel, Cejudo emphasized the financial incentives in fighting McGregor and claimed that Gaethje would emerge victorious in the fight. Cejudo stated:

"The man [Conor McGregor] hasn’t fought in so long. He’s not going to be the same guy of him pumping up to 190 pounds, just trying to look big for the cameras. It’s going to work in your [Justin Gaethje] favor. At 155-pounds, I can see you stopping McGregor within the first two minutes.”

Catch Cejudo's comments below (2:40):