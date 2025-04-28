Conor McGregor shares hilarious glimpse of "Mack McGregor" carrying the legacy

Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor posted a picture of his youngest son, Mack McGregor, praising him and suggesting that Mack would carry his father's legacy forward.

McGregor is the proud father of four children and likes to spend time with them and his fiancée, Dee Devlin. During training, the Dubliner is frequently seen fun sparring with his kids and teaching them the fundamentals.

Jack McGregor, born on May 6, 2017, is the former UFC double champion and Devlin's first child, who has already expressed interest in fighting. McGregor has praised Jack's adaptability and stated that he has already begun training him, and when he is older, he shall pursue a career in mixed martial arts.

McGregor and Devlin welcomed their fourth child, Mack, in Nov 2023. 'The Notorious' recently lauded the one-year-old by posting a photo of himself and another of his youngest child, alluding that "the future of Ireland is bright!"

"Mack McGregor. Karate stance. Southpaw. The future of Ireland is bright! God as our witness! 🙏 🇮🇪"

Check out Conor McGregor's post below:

Conor McGregor has "unfinished business" with Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor was slated to make his UFC return against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 in 2024. However, McGregor withdrew from the fight because of a toe injury. Ever since then, his UFC return has stayed in limbo. Meanwhile, Chandler has fought twice and lost both bouts. 'Iron' most recently battled surging lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314 and lost via TKO.

After the bout, McGregor, who previously hinted at potential retirement and kept his political ambitions in the forefront, called out 'Iron' by tweeting :

"IRON MIKE CHANDLER. Unfinished business.''

Chandler, who has called the Irishman out many times, did not fail to reply this time. 'Iron' tweeted:

"Unfinished Business Loading…."

Check out Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler's comments below:

The UFC has not given any update regarding McGregor's return, and several fans assume that, since he is wealthy and does not need to compete, he will never step foot in the octagon again.

