The UFC store accidentally recreates the 'Sleepy McGregor' moment with a product image of a Conor McGregor toy 

It seems like Conor McGregor cannot escape the jibes coming at him for the now-famous 'Sleepy McGregor' moment after UFC 257.

The image of Conor McGregor lying semi-conscious on the ground with his eyes closed and his hand under his head went viral within minutes of the Irishman suffering the first knockout defeat of his career at the hands of Dustin Poirier. Thousands of memes were made on the internet, some of which went viral as well.

Now it seems like the UFC store has jumped on the bandwagon as well. The company's extensive collection of Conor McGregor merchandise includes a vinyl figure in green shorts like the ones he wore at UFC 257 against Dustin Poirier. In one of the images provided for the product, the toy is photographed in a horizontal position.

Eagle-eyed fans on social media pointed out that the angle closely resembles the 'Sleepy McGregor' moment from the January pay-per-view.

You gonna cop a "Sleepy McGregor" action figure from the UFC store?? pic.twitter.com/DUpx7y39dX — Rory. (@RawrEWreckz) September 7, 2021

There is a similar vinyl figure of Conor McGregor on the UFC store in black shorts.

"Kokies by Bait reimagines the ever-iconic Irish warrior Conor McGregor morphed into a toy variation with his signature smirk smile," reads the description of the figure on the website.

The Conor McGregor toy is priced at $43 in USD and £30 in GBP.

'Sleepy McGregor' toy on UFC store

While it is obvious that this was an accidental coincidence and the UFC possibly had no intention of making fun of their biggest superstar, the resemblance is indeed uncanny.

When Jake Paul sent Dustin Poirier his 'Sleepy Conor McGregor' necklace

The 'Sleepy McGregor' meme was turned into an even more viral topic on the internet when Jake Paul custom-created a $100,000 worth necklace to immortalize the joke.

Ahead of Conor McGregor's trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier, the YouTuber-turned-boxer showed off the chain on his social media. The pendant of the diamond-encrusted necklace was a figurine of a 'Sleepy McGregor'.

New $100k Sleepy Mcgregor Chain pic.twitter.com/Aqcsk6feZk — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) July 10, 2021

When Dustin Poirier was declared the winner by TKO via doctor's stoppage after Conor McGregor broke his leg in a horrifying manner, Jake Paul offered to send over the necklace to 'The Diamond' as a goodwill gesture.

Dustin Poirier agreed, and Jake Paul soon sent the gift over along with a handwritten letter.

Crazy press week but finally got time to get to a FedEx to ship this to Dustin🙏🏼



It’s on the way @DustinPoirier 💎 pic.twitter.com/De4i6aVGQd — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) July 15, 2021

Upon receiving the chain, Dustin Poirier promised to auction it off for donations towards his charity, The Good Fight Foundation. Jake Paul suggested that the chain should at least raise $500,000, the amount that Conor McGregor promised to donate to Dustin Poirier's charity but then backed off, citing lack in communications as the reason.

Let’s get this thing auctioned for $500k so we actually fulfill Mcgregor’s fake promises https://t.co/lxJk5k6vxV — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) July 16, 2021

