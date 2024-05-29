"Conor’s easiest fight in years"- Fans react to Michael Chandler's latest sparring footage ahead of UFC 303 clash

Conor McGregor is scheduled to fight Michael Chandler in a highly-anticipated welterweight bout, which will headline the UFC 303 card next month. Speaking of which, Chandler's latest sparring footage has garnered significant attention, eliciting a number of reactions from the combat sports community.

Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion McGregor hasn't competed since suffering a gruesome leg injury and losing via first-round TKO in a lightweight bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 (July 2021). Meanwhile, Chandler hasn't fought since losing via third-round submission in a lightweight matchup against Poirier at UFC 281 (Nov. 2022).

McGregor and Chandler served as coaches on Season 31 of the UFC's TUF (The Ultimate Fighter) reality show, which was filmed and aired in 2023. At the UFC 300 (April 13, 2024) post-fight press conference, the McGregor-Chandler fight was officially announced as the headlining match of UFC 303 (June 29, 2024).

Trending

Ahead of the McGregor-Chandler showdown, Chandler's sparring footage has been posted by social media influencer Alex Harp on his Instagram. The video piqued fan interest and was reposted on X.

Watch Michael Chandler's sparring footage below:

Expand Tweet

Fight fans reacted to the clip, with many advising Michael Chandler to refrain from recklessly charging forward against a crafty counter-puncher like Conor McGregor. One fan said that 'Iron' had his chin dangerously up in the air, while others were of the opinion that he will be in trouble against 'The Notorious.'

A netizen suggested that Chandler must fight intelligently, as beating McGregor could considerably benefit his career. Moreover, the fan alluded to an oft-directed criticism against 'Iron,' indicating that he tends to partake in firefights to entertain the fans. The commenter cautioned Chandler against doing that and urged him to utilize head movement.

Furthermore, an observer pointed out that Conor McGregor had been posting similar sparring footage and was criticized. One fan opined that Michael Chandler should target the leg McGregor broke in 2021, which could possibly help him end the fight early.

Others warned that if 'The Notorious' is training seriously, he could easily defeat Chandler, potentially with a pull counter KO. A commenter notably tweeted:

"This man hasn't learned a thing. Conor's easiest fight in years"

Expand Tweet

Check out the screenshots of a few reactions below:

Screenshots of reactions

When Michael Chandler jibed at Conor McGregor over sparring footage before their UFC fight announcement

A few days before their fight was officially announced, Michael Chandler posted a video of himself training. The footage featured him getting mitt work done under the guidance of legendary longtime striking coach, Henri Hooft. A fan responded by posting sparring footage of McGregor and insinuating that the Irishman would soundly beat him.

Chandler fired back by seemingly questioning how genuine McGregor's sparring session was. He appeared to suggest that the individual with whom 'The Notorious' was sparring was being pushed over by him, likely alluding to the vast differential in skills between McGregor and the sparring partner. Responding to the fan's tweet, 'Iron' wrote:

"Is it considered sparring if your sparring partner, another grown man, can be pushed over like this? Asking for a friend..."

Expand Tweet