"He has the Dana White privilege" - Fans debate if Michael Chandler's current trajectory will see him land in the UFC Hall of Fame one day

Michael Chandler's short, yet incredibly impactful, UFC career has many asking the same question: could the high-octane lightweight end up being a UFC Hall of Famer?

An initial tweet from Twitter user @ThaWeasle generated a ton of fan responses in the thread that emerged below.

@ThaWeasle said:

"He doesn't have that much time in the UFC but Michael Chandler could become a Hall of Famer if he keeps it up with the exciting fights"

Weasle @ThaWeasle He doesn't have that much time in the UFC but Michael Chandler could become a Hall of Famer if he keeps it up with the exciting fights #ufc He doesn't have that much time in the UFC but Michael Chandler could become a Hall of Famer if he keeps it up with the exciting fights #ufc

Some invoked a famous Tony Ferguson expression to describe the chances 'Iron' has at getting into the UFC Hall of Fame, as evidenced by Twitter user @zakaria310099:

"He has the dana white privilege without keeping the existing fight's he will become a hall of Famer"

Some think that if Michael Chandler simply maintains his exciting fighting style, it's only a matter of time until he joins the likes of Chuck Liddell and Daniel Cormier in the HOF. This was echoed by Twitter user @kevstuhh, who said:

"he doesn’t even have to win lmfao he just has to make it exciting"

𝙗𝙚𝙡𝙨𝙛𝙮 ★ @kevstuhh @ThaWeasle he doesn’t even have to win lmfao he just has to make it exciting @ThaWeasle he doesn’t even have to win lmfao he just has to make it exciting https://t.co/gOAZ6Lc1JW

While many humored the possibility, others threw cold water on the notion. This was evidenced by Twitter user @DLSEN1005:

"He can't be a Hall of Famer in UFC just because he fought well at Bellator. Lol. He has not beaten any of the top LWs as of now."

Dilon.S @DLSEN1005 @ThaWeasle He can't be a Hall of Famer in UFC just because he fought well at Bellator. Lol. He has not beaten any of the top LWs as of now. @ThaWeasle He can't be a Hall of Famer in UFC just because he fought well at Bellator. Lol. He has not beaten any of the top LWs as of now.

Some think that specific fights of Chandler's might get the distinction, rather than him being acknowledged for the total body of work he has put together in the UFC. Twitter user @JAKEYMMA commented on this, saying:

"Him vs Gaethje will 100% be inducted into the fight wing one day. So at the very least he’s guaranteed that"

MMA Jakey 🧞‍♂️🐉☀️ @JAKEYMMA @ThaWeasle Him vs Gaethje will 100% be inducted into the fight wing one day. So at the very least he’s guaranteed that @ThaWeasle Him vs Gaethje will 100% be inducted into the fight wing one day. So at the very least he’s guaranteed that

Michael Chandler's UFC resume

Michael Chandler is coming off what is likely 2022's Knockout of the Year. His emphatic front-kick victory over Tony Ferguson that came early in the second stanza of their UFC 274 clash could very well be one of the best UFC KOs of all-time.

'Iron' snapped a two-fight losing skid with this victory, and he now has a .500 record in UFC competition. Dustin Poirier has recently been rumored to be Chandler's next opponent — the clash between the top five-ranked lightweights is theorized to take place in November, per reports.

The multi-time Bellator MMA lightweight world champion previously contended for UFC gold, so a win over Poirier, should that become finalized and confirmed, could jettison Chandler towards a second crack at the crown.

Chandler previously vied for the then-vacant 155 pound strap against Charles Oliveira. Despite some first-round success, Chandler was finished with strikes early in the second frame by 'do Bronx' at UFC 262 in May 2021.

Listen to Michael Chandler's UFC 274 post-fight interview below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far